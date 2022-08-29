Music
Taylor Was Nicki’s Biggest Barb At The VMAs
Incredible, considering their VMAs history.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj have not always seen eye-to-eye, but Swift proved that she’s still a Barb at the 2022 VMAs. During Minaj’s iconic performance, Swift enthusiastically sang along to every song without skipping a beat, especially Minaj’s catchy hit “Super Bass”. Despite their differences, Swift gave Minaj her flowers with a standing ovation and encouraged everyone around her to do the same.
More to come...