Taylor Swift's Outfit From Her "Cardigan" Music Video Is The EASIEST To Copy

If you’re a Swiftie, congratulations on everything that’s happening for you right now. I’m especially impressed that you’ve been able to turn off Taylor Swift’s latest music video for “Cardigan” to even read this article, because it’s pretty much all I can think about. Beyond all the beauty that was that music video, Swift’s vintage nightgown and oversized cardigan from “Cardigan” were so amazing. It was the perfect cottagecore look I didn’t even know I needed.

As if dropping a surprise album wasn’t enough, Swift also released a new music video for “Cardigan” at midnight on Friday, July 24. The album isn’t like Swift’s more recent pop tunes, but instead, it’s a heart-breaking, heady indie record, which is such a power move. Rolling Stone even called it “goth-folk.” And the “Cardigan” music video totally captures that feeling. The song is all about the tender, if complicated, feelings of young love, but the music video evokes feelings of dreaming. After climbing into her piano, Swift is transported to a forest straight out of a fantasy movie. I can’t quite explain what it all means, but it’s decidedly beautiful and thought-provoking.

This goth-folk music video was different than Swift’s other videos in a lot of ways. But one notable way is that Swift only wears one outfit the whole time: a loose, white dress that looks a bit like a vintage nightgown. At the very end, she puts on an incredibly cozy-looking cardigan that I wish I could just wrap myself in. If you also want to get in on Swift’s cottagecore fashion, here are some clothes similar to what the artist wore in her video.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These smock dresses from ASOS are loose and have a simple textured pattern similar to Swift’s in “Cardigan.” The buttons and puff sleeves give these dresses a little something extra. If you have any garden parties coming up, this is the perfect dress for you.

Tiered dresses offer a similar volume to Swift’s loose dress. They also both have thicker straps like the “Cardigan” dress, so you can get your dreamy forest look on point. Since they’re tiered, the bodice is a little tighter than Swift’s and will give a little more definition to your look if you like that.

For ultimate comfort, this dress is made from the stretchiest, softest fabric. The style is very simple overall, so you’ll have an easy time throwing this on anytime you want.

To be fully honest, I prefer my dresses to be long-sleeved. And you can still get Swift’s style with one of these dresses, even with a little more coverage. Both of these maxi dresses have a similar flowing bottom to Swift’s and will definitely billow around you if you decide to take a dip in the water.

If you want to get a Swift-approved cardigan, you can just hop on her merch website and grab The Cardigan ($49, Taylor Swift Store). It has the exact same stripes, along with a Folklore patch and some stars embroidered on the sleeves. You’ll feel like your coziest self in this cable-knit sweater. It’s made to be a little oversized, so you can wrap yourself totally up in it.

Not everyone likes their cardigans to have buttons, and these sweaters are great for just hanging by your sides. And they have pockets to keep your hands warm through the winter.

These Chunky Cable Knit Boyfriend Jumpers ($16, eBay) are on the longer side in case you like to be as covered in knitwear as possible. Although Swift’s cardigan is white, you can get one of these in a plethora of different colors if that’s your jam. They also have vintage buttons, just like the ones on Swift’s.