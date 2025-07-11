KATSEYE is having a whirlwind of a year. After releasing their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, on June 27, the six-member girl group is now getting ready to embark on their first ever tour this fall. To celebrate the new era, members Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae teamed up with Lush to release an inspired KATSEYE collection of soaps.

The KATSEYE x Lush limited-edition collab features six soaps that resemble each of the member’s unique dream charms, as well as a special marbled bath bomb infused with mood-enhancing oils to create its own beautiful chaos of colors in the tub. Fans of the girl group, aka EYEKONS, can shop the full drop now at Lush stores and online, while supplies last. You can either get the collectible soap of your bias or add all six to your cart for gnarly self-care.

“We’ve been fans of Lush for so long, so getting to collaborate on something this playful and personal has been so much fun,” KATSEYE said in the press release. “It really captures the spirit of who we are: bold, different, and a little bit chaotic.” In addition to being inspired by a different member’s dream charm shape, each of the soaps also has its own unique fragrance.

I got the full collection, so below, you’ll find a breakdown of what each sculpted bar smells like:

Sophia’s Dream Anchor Soap ($6)

As the leader of KATSEYE, Sophia is like a sturdy anchor for the rest of the group. Her nautical and sparkly purple soap has a fruity yet comforting scent with notes of blackcurrant absolute and cypress oil. This really reminds me of one of my favorite holiday Lush scents, Snow Fairy, and is super sweet like candy.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Megan’s Dual Cherry Soap ($6)

This is probably the most surprising scent of the batch, because you’d expect it to be cherry. The tart and sweet fruit had its moment with Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande’s perfumes, but KATSEYE is creating some chaos with a lime-scented soap instead. The green, sparkly cherry-shaped bar has notes of fresh lime oil, red mandarin, and vanilla. This light and citrusy scent reminded me of a refreshing limeade soda.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Daniela’s Guardian Shield Soap ($6)

Just like Daniela’s shield charm, this sparkly blue soap has a strong fragrance with cola-like notes of orange, lime, and clove oils. This one really confused me. I can see how it was going for a soda scent, but it really just reminded me of chocolate. The lather was also the most colorful, and I was worried it might turn my hands blue. (Don’t worry, it didn’t!)

Rating: 4 out of 5

Manon’s Stellar Tiara Soap ($6)

The pink tiara-shaped soap has a real princess aesthetic, and is supposed to radiate warmth and royalty with notes of almond, davana oil, vanilla, and bergamot. This just smells like a Lush store to me, with a combo of gourmand and fruity fragrances that makes it hard to really pinpoint one thing.

Rating: 4.25 out of 5

Lara’s Limitless Key Soap ($6)

For some self-care after working out, KATSEYE’s collection has this teal, cooling Limitless Key soap with peppermint, spearmint, and eucalyptus. There’s also woodsy notes of pine and cypress to give this a super earthy feel. While a lot of these soaps are extra sweet, this stood out as unique and refreshing. It may not be for everyone, but this is one I kept going back to because I found it relaxing.

Rating: 4.75 out of 5

Yoonchae’s Soothing Shell Soap ($6)

I would have expected a yellow, shell-shaped soap to smell like the beach, but this sparkling bar is more fruity with a strong strawberry scent. It includes geranium, olibanum, and bergamot oils with a raspberry seed infusion. This was super nostalgic for me, because it smells just like the discontinued Strawberry Feels Forever massage bar.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5