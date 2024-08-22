Sabrina Carpenter is entering her Short n’ Sweet era — emphasis on sweet. In July, the “Espresso” singer dropped the third scent in her Sweet Tooth perfume line, a Cherry Baby fragrance with notes of cherries, apples, brown sugar, dark chocolate, and more.

The red chocolate-bar-shaped perfume joins Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth and Caramel Dream scents in the collection, and when it comes to Cherry Baby, the 25-year-old singer shared she wanted to make something that was “bold and flirty while also feeling sophisticated and timeless.” As a fan who’s tried everything from Carpenter’s Van Leeuwen “Espresso” ice cream flavor to her extra sweet Erewhon smoothie, I had to add her perfume to the list.

For a few months now, I’ve been on a journey to find my signature scent — something I believe every established adult has. After seeing fragrance creator @paulreactss sing Cherry Baby’s praise on TikTok, saying it smells like a dirty Shirley, I was intrigued.

Ahead of Short n’ Sweet’s album drop on Aug. 23, you’ll find my honest review below of Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Baby perfume after wearing it for more than a week.

Sabrina Carpenter

Fast Facts:

Price: You can find the 50-milliliter bottle for $55, 30-milliliter for $30, and 10-milliliter for $10 on Amazon, Scent Beauty, and Carpenter’s Fragrance by Sabrina website, as well as at stores like JCPenney, Rite Aid, The Buckle, and Walmart.

Who this is best for: Fans of sweet scents over florals who want to cause cartwheels in someone’s stomach when you walk into the room.

What I like: The packaging is a foodie dream come true (hello, gorgeous chocolate bar).

What I don’t like: The scent fades fast.

My rating: 4.5/5

Packaging:

I wish I could describe the joyful squeal that escaped my mouth the second I opened the box to discover the perfume bottle is shaped like a chocolate bar. Not only does it perfectly match the Sweet Tooth aesthetic and vibe of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album theme, but it’s also just so adorable.

This is the kind of bottle you want to display on your vanity and bathroom shelf. Even though it has a rectangular shape, it wasn’t hard at all to spray either.

First Impressions:

Scent Beauty

The bottle won me over, but when it comes to perfume, it’s really about the scent. According to the news release, Cherry Baby is “a true reflection of Sabrina’s fun spirit and flirtatious style” with the following notes:

Cherry Cosmo

Glazed Apple

Plum Nectar

Brown Sugar

Red Poppy

Peony Blossom

Dark Chocolate

Vanilla Orchid

Cashmere Wood

Sensual Musk

Patchouli Elixir

Amber Resin

With the first spritz, I immediately got cherries, but it wasn’t overpowering. I typically like to avoid candy, dessert, and faux fruit smells, because I want something more natural. However, this was subtle and sophisticated. It was like a more mature version of Bath & Body Works’ Black Cherry Merlot.

While the fruit was giving main-character energy, the creamy vanilla, dark chocolate, and brown sugar came through as well, so it was like wearing a decadent pastry. I also could smell floral notes, which probably came from the peonies and patchouli.

How To Apply:

Sabrina Carpenter

Application is really a personal preference. I like to spritz my décolletage area directly with the Cherry Baby after stepping out of the shower, but you can also spray it directly on your clothes or pulse points like your wrists and neck.

Similar Products:

Cherry Baby has been compared on TikTok to Bath & Body Works’ Black Cherry Merlot, which currently isn’t available in a body spray version. Instead, here are other cherry-scented perfumes worth checking out at different price points.

Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Cherry Baby Perfume Worth It?

For the scent, packaging, and price, Cherry Baby is a *so* worth it for me. My only complaint is that I wish it was more long-lasting. This fragrance does a great job at making me feel feminine (read: very demure, very mindful) when I first spray it on, but before I step out the door, the scent has almost disappeared completely.

Sabrina Carpenter

If Carpenter really was inspired to create something flirty, this is the kind of flirtation where a cute guy winks at you at a party and then you can’t find him the rest of the night. It’s giving Cinderella — making a big impression and then gone in a flash.

If I’m going for a signature scent, I want it to “please, please, please” stay throughout the day. Overall, Cherry Baby perfectly captures the short of Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet album.

About Me:

I take my job as Elite Daily’s experiences writer very seriously, meaning I try to experience it all. As a lifelong fangirly, I’m always down to support my fave pop princesses and their beauty, fashion, and wellness endeavors. My go-to products tend to make me feel good, look great, and fit into my chill aesthetic.