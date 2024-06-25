As if she didn’t make it clear enough in her warning-filled song “Please Please Please,” trying to embarrass Sabrina Carpenter is never going to work out for you. A week after the pleading anthem debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it skyrocketed to the top spot, marking Carpenter’s first official #1 hit. And the singer used the moment to shine a spotlight on a troll who initially doubted the song.

Carpenter shared just how elated she was with the chart-topping success by posting a celebratory Instagram post on June 24. “MY FIRST #1 on the @billboard HOT 100!!!!!!! And espresso at #4,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her two singles in Billboard’s top 10. “I’m very immensely grateful so i will surely always remember this day for the rest of my life!”

She also shared a silly video of herself and fellow songwriters Jack Antonoff and Amy Allen trying to get the perfect tone on their handclaps. “@jackantonoff @amyallen i deeply love this song and i love you both!!!!! I love our pitchy claps!!!!! I love @sharp_stick !!!!”

Perhaps most excitingly, Carpenter appeared to tease a third single from her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet, writing “Good things come in threes.”

But the funniest part of Carpenter’s post was the final slide, in which she got the ultimate comeback on a social media troll who trashed “Please Please Please” upon its release. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone fumble a second single this hard,” the screen-shotted tweet read.

The clapback was all in good fun, though, as fans later noticed the same account congratulating Carpenter in the comments, with the singer writing back, “lova ya u inspired me.”

The success of “Please Please Please” and her prior single “Espresso” is a pretty solid indication that Short n’ Sweet is one of the biggest pop albums on the horizon right now. Carpenter’s sixth studio album is slated to drop on Aug. 23, with a two-month North American tour to follow.