Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff’s romance has been a public fascination since Feb. 14, 2023 when Lana Del Rey revealed her Antonoff-assisted song “Margaret” was written about Qualley. The song went viral on TikTok for its romantic lyrics: “When you know, you know.” Then, in August 2023, the couple broke the internet again for their New Jersey wedding, which featured A-list guests like Taylor Swift, Zoë Kravitz, and Del Rey. Now, Qualley is opening up about their romance — and apparently, she knew she'd marry Antonoff after two weeks of dating. She was even hunting for wedding dresses just days after her meeting Antonoff.

In a Feb. 28 interview with Elle UK, Qualley shared how quickly she and Antonoff fell for each other. “I’d met Jack probably two weeks before, but I was head-over-heels in love right away. I had a sure, knowing feeling that he was my husband,” Qualley recalled.

During a fitting for the Chanel haute couture show in July 2021, Qualley tried on a wedding gown and told Chanel’s creative director Virginie Viard about Antonoff. “I was talking about Jack and said to her, ‘I think I’ve just met a man I’m going to marry. And, Virginie, if I’m right, will you make me my wedding dress?’ I said, ‘Give me two years...’”

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

Two years later, Qualley married Antonoff while wearing Chanel. “I think the power of manifesting is real,” Qualley said about their wedding. “We wanted it to be a big party with everybody we love.”

Apparently, Qualley had been thinking about her future wedding for some time. “I’ve always wanted to be married,” she said. “I was that girly girl who would be on a walk with my sister fantasizing about our weddings, or what our husbands would be like.”

Still, the size of the couple’s wedding (which resulted in shutting down a street on Long Beach Island) wasn’t always in her plans. “I don’t think I would have had as much of a big wedding if it weren’t for Jack. I wanted it to be big with him. It was, kind of, Jack needs a big wedding,” she said. “And it seemed like it’d be more fun. He’s got so many great friends and a huge family, too. I think [weddings] are almost as much for your family and your friends as it is for you. It was sweet and special and just the most magical day of my life.”