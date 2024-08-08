Forget that me espresso, Sabrina Carpenter has an Erewhon smoothie for sipping instead. The “Please Please Please” singer joins other celebs like Hailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo to collab with the Southern California grocery chain for her own unique drink: the Short N’ Sweet Smoothie.

Inspired by Carpenter’s album of the same name, which drops Aug. 23, the bright blue beverage really is sugary sweet.

A Breakdown Of Sabrina Carpenter’s Erewhon Smoothie

MALK Organic Vanilla Oat Milk

Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water

Agent Nateur Holi(mane)

KOS Organic Blue Spirulina Powder

Nate's Organic Honey

Organic mango

Organic pineapple

Tocos (vitamin E relative)

Vanilla collagen

Organic dates

Organic coconut cream

Organic strawberries

Combined, the Short N’ Sweet has a tropical base that’s enhanced with flavors of coconut and honey, and given its vibrant shade by the earthy spirulina powder.

With so many ingredients in the mix, it’s a bit of a splurge at $23. A lot of fans were taken aback by the price on IG. One user wrote on Erewhon’s post, “TWENTY THREE DOLLARS FOR A SMOOTHIE??? does it sing and dance, do the feather kick or something?”

But the $23 price tag isn’t new for anyone familiar with Erewhon, and a portion of the proceeds go to support the JED Foundation for mental health.

Since I was a huge fan of Carpenter’s “Espresso” ice cream collab with Van Leeuwen, I wanted to see if her Short N’ Sweet Smoothie, available through the end of the month, was also a dream come true.

I Won’t Be Thinkin’ ‘Bout Sabrina’s Smoothie Every Night

Unlike Elsa Hosk’s blueberry cobbler smoothie and Francesca Aiello and Matilda Djerf's banana cream shake, the name of Carpenter’s drink didn’t really hint at much flavor other than it would be sweet — and ohhh, did it live up to that half of its moniker.

Rachel Chapman

This was *super* sweet and also a bit confusing. My first sip tasted like a vanilla salad, with a sweetened earthy taste (???) — thanks, spirulina. The blue powder does a great job at making this the most vibrant and colorful Erewhon smoothie I’ve ever seen, but it also dominated the flavor profile. I couldn’t really taste any of the fruit, and the extra vanilla made this all sweet, nothing short about it.

As I continued to sip the bevvy, I did start to enjoy the smoothie a bit more. Even so, I still found it a bit too sugary for my liking.

If I were to try this again, I would skip the honey and go with Original Oat MALK instead of the vanilla flavor since there’s already vanilla-flavored collagen powder. I understand why it’s heavy on the sweet to match Carpenter’s vibe, but a little goes a long way IMO.

Erewhon

My drink was also missing the bright red strawberries on top, which would have made it extra Insta-worthy and possibly more fruit-forward. I did eventually get some bits of pineapple and strawberry at the bottom, but I wish it was more consistent throughout to really balance out the flavors.

Overall, Erewhon’s Sabrina Carpenter's Short N’ Sweet Smoothie is getting a middle-of-the-road 3 out 5 from me. It was an interesting sip, but not my favorite when there’s always Bieber’s $19 Strawberry Glaze Smoothie on the menu.

Fans of Carpenter who do have a strong sweet tooth can try it now through the end of August.