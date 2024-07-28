Elsa Hosk is doing the most right now. Along with releasing a Scandi Summer drop for her fashion brand, Helsa, and appearing in SKIMS’ Milky Sheer and Fits Everybody campaigns, the 35-year-old Swedish model is also the latest celeb to collab with Erewhon.

Hosk’s Blueberry Cobbler Scandi Summer smoothie is available now through Aug. 15 at the SoCal grocery store, and was inspired by the model’s “childhood favorite summer island dessert.”

A Breakdown Of Elsa Hosk’s Erewhon Smoothie

With the flavors of a wild blueberry cobbler with vanilla ice cream, this drink has the following ingredients:

Malk Organic Vanilla Oat Milk

Organic blueberries

Organic banana

Organic almond butter

Lucuma (eggfruit)

KOS Organic Blue Spirulina Powder

Organic dates

Bio-K Blueberry

ARMRA Colostrum

Eidon Ionic Minerals Silica

Organic maple syrup

Organic coconut cream

Organic coconut whip

Organic graham crust

On July 15 (aka launch day), Hosk shared on Instagram that this blueberry smoothie “tastes exactlyyyyy” like her fave summertime treat, “but with beautifying, healthy ingredients.”

Of course, putting 14 ingredients into one smoothie means this Erewhon collab is more expensive than usual — at a whopping $22. That’s even more than Hailey Bieber’s viral Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, which is currently $19.

Erewhon

Is it worth the extra cost, though? Below, you’ll find a review of Hosk’s Blueberry Cobbler Scandi Summer from someone who’s tried almost every celeb smoothie from Erewhon (not me), along with a review from Elite Daily’s resident Erewhon taste-tester (me).

TikTok’s Self-Proclaimed “No. 1 Hater” Is Not A Fan

Content creator @misterpreda had a lot to say about Hosk’s Erewhon smoothie on TikTok. One of his biggest complaints was that he doesn’t feel like blueberries are a summer fruit, and should be in a fall drink instead. He would rather have citrus and tropical flavors instead.

I agree, tropical flavors sound great for poolside sipping — but I have to disagree that blueberries aren’t a summertime treat. The official blueberry season in North America runs from April to late September.

Plus, as Hosk said, this smoothie was inspired by her summers in Sweden. Guess when blueberry season is in Sweden: mid-July to August/September.

My Honest Review Of Elsa Hosk’s Drink

Personally, I loved the Blueberry Cobbler Scandi Summer from Erewhon. It really did taste like a cobbler with vanilla ice cream and graham cracker crust. It was like a dessert, but had a fresh taste that made it more smoothie than milkshake. (That’s something I had an issue with when trying Francesca Aiello and Matilda Djerf's Banana Cream collab.)

Something that made it more fresh was that it wasn’t as thick and creamy. @misterpreda described it as watery, but it had just the right consistency for me. I *hate* struggling to sip a thick smoothie through a straw, so I’d rather have something more liquid than solid.

Erewhon

Buttt it wasn’t all easy. The graham cracker pieces got stuck a few times, and I’m not sure they were totally needed. I get that the flavor of a crust is important for that cobbler taste, but the graham cracker had a slight burnt taste IMO and got soggy quickly. Perhaps a buttery pie crust would be a better choice to complete the flavor profile?

Overall, though, this was delicious, refreshing, and gorgeous. The bright blue swirls and coconut whip made this just as Insta-worthy as you’d expect an Erewhon smoothie to be. Though I wouldn’t spend $22 on this smoothie multiple times, it’s worth it to treat yourself if you’re a fan of blueberries, cobbler, and Hosk.