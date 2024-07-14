Erewhon has chosen its next set of it girls to collab with, joining the roster of celebs like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Sofia Richie. Fashion creators Francesca Aiello and Matilda Djerf have created their own milkshake for the California-based grocery chain called Frankie & Djerf's Banana Cream Shake.

Aiello, founder of Frankies Bikinis, enlisted the help of her friend Djerf, the Swedish influencer most known as Gen Z’s go-to for hair inspo, to create a delicious banana-flavored treat with ingredients like collagen for your skin. When the collab dropped on July 2, Aiello posted on Insta that this beverage reminds her of banana cream pies and “milkshakes at a classic nostalgic diner.”

The full lineup of ingredients in the $18 Frankie & Djerf's Banana Cream Shake includes:

MALK Organic Unsweetened Almond Milk

Zuma Valley Organic Coconut Cream

Agent Nateur Holi (mane) Collagen

NOVOS Core Longevity Formula

Organic Maple Syrup

Vanilla Collagen

Tocos

Organic Cinnamon

Organic Dates

Organic Banana

Organic Coconut Flakes

Erewhon Scratch Pie Crust

Erewhon notes that these ingredients are meant to give you “a radiant summer glow,” and Djerf believes it’s “the perfect sweet treat.”

And though the chain has also referred to this treat as its “latest smoothie collab,” it’s most definitely a milkshake. As a fan of banana-flavored treats like banana pudding with vanilla wafers, I just had to taste-test this for myself.

Francesca Aiello & Matilda Djerf’s Banana Cream Shake Is So Nostalgic

Erewhon

If you thought Hailey Bieber’s viral Strawberry Glaze Smoothie was sweet, Erewhon’s Frankie & Djerf's Banana Cream Shake might be too much for your tastebuds. I should have known this was going to be more dessert-like than smoothie by its name, but I was still shocked with my first sip.

It’s a milkshake all the way, but I’m not mad about it. I thought Aiello and Djerf’s creation was delicious. It was like drinking a liquid version of one of my favorite New York City treats: Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding.

The pie crust topping was like the vanilla wafer, and provided a delightful texture to the creamy banana-flavored base. You really have to be in the mood for a dessert, though. This isn’t like a refreshing fruit smoothie you grab as a snack, while running errands around LA.

Erewhon

This is a “treat yourself” sugar moment. So, if you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll love it. If not, I would say go with Bieber’s strawberry smoothie instead, which has a little bit of tartness added in and is still my all-time fave.

The Frankie & Djerf's Banana Cream Shake is available at Erewhon now through Aug. 1. It is slightly cheaper than Bieber’s smoothie, and a portion of the proceeds from your purchase will be donated to the Best Friends Animal Society. This is a delicious way to beat that summer heat.