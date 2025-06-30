Rise and shine! Erewhon has a new celeb smoothie collab on the menu for July. Rapper Travis Scott has teamed up with the Southern California grocery chain to release an exclusive sip, the Storm Storm Erewhon Smoothie.

The purple and green drink is named after Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, which is available now through July 29 at all LA Erewhon stores. The 20-ounce Travis Scott’s Storm Storm Smoothie is limeade-inspired and includes the following ingredients:

Agua De Kefir Dragon Fruit Fresa

Organic Pineapple

Organic Spinach

Malk Organic Coconut Milk

Organic Banana

Organic Maple Syrup

Organic Lemon Juice

Cocoyo Pina Colada

Ancient Nutrition Multi Collagen Lemon Lime

Chlorophyll

Magic Mind Original

Organic Dragonfruit Powder

Sun Chlorella

The cactus kefir at the base of the drink vibes with Scott’s similarly named Cactus Jack Foundation, which will receive a portion of all $22 smoothie sales. According to the press release, this is the first time that Erewhon has collabed with a hip-hop artist, but the grocery chain has recently been branching out from just influencers to team up with other musicians like Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Tyla.

As Elite Daily’s go-to Erewhon taste-tester, I’ve tried almost every single celebrity concoction. So, here is my honest review of Travis Scott’s Storm Storm Smoothie and where it ranks among the rest:

Travis’ Erewhon Smoothie Has A Super Nostalgic Flavor

Instagram Erewhon INFO 1/2 PREV NEXT

When it comes to Erewhon smoothies, I not only judge on taste but looks. If you’re spending over $20 on a viral treat, it better be so aesthetically pleasing that you want to post a pic on IG. Luckily, Scott’s cactus-colored smoothie is worthy of a snap thanks to its unique mix of green and purple swirls. I don’t think I’ve seen such a fun and vibrant combination of shades before. It reminds me of Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and brought me back to my childhood.

The flavors were also really nostalgic. The creamy and tart blend of lime, dragon fruit, pineapple, and banana tasted just like a Fruit by the Foot snack that my mom used to pack in my elementary school lunches. It’s *really* sweet, but every once in a while, I could taste the earthy spinach to balance it out.

Erewhon

Even though I tend to go for more subtle and refreshing fruit smoothies, like Hailey Bieber’s iconic Strawberry Glaze or Winnie Harlow's Island Glow, this was a dessert-like treat that took me back in time. It’s not my all-time favorite Erewhon collab — Bieber still reigns supreme — but I would order this again while it’s still on the menu through July 29. I also have to give props to Scott for naming his drink after his daughter, but it does make me wonder when Erewhon will work with Kylie Jenner.

The chain has released a smoothie from Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and of course, Kylie’s Rhode beauty bestie. It just makes sense that the Khy founder would be next. I guess I’ll just have to wait for that while sipping on my Storm Storm Smoothie.