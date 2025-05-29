The Biebers are raking in the money after Hailey’s incredibly lucrative sale of her makeup brand Rhode. And Justin couldn’t be a prouder husband. The pop star showed his support for his wife’s new outpouring of wealth on social media.

On May 28, Hailey announced the sale of Rhode to e.l.f. Beauty at a valuation of $1 billion. “This is only the beginning,” Hailey wrote in an Instagram post revealing the massive deal. For his part, Justin shared his wife’s big announcement to his Instagram. Although he didn’t write anything, he let photos do all the talking by also sharing some candid pics of Hailey and himself snuggled up together.

While the Rhode deal is cumulatively valued at $1 billion, it’s not entirely accurate to label Hailey a billionaire just yet. The only specifics of the deal publicly available are a $600 million cash payout to Rhode’s equity holders along with $200 million in e.l.f.’s stocks, as well as another $200 million payable over three years that’s based on performance goals. Hailey’s exact cut has not been revealed, but it’s safe to say her bank account has never been more full.

The beauty mogul also revealed she’s staying on-board as Rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation in her statement.

“When I launched Rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally,” Hailey wrote on Instagram. “I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand. I feel invigorated, excited and more ready than ever to step into an even bigger role as Chief Creative Officer, and Head of Innovation of Rhode as well as strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty.”

The massive payout should serve to quell recent murmurings about the Biebers’ rumored financial issues. And as Hailey is making bank in the makeup world, Justin has appeared to be teasing a big musical comeback soon. It really is the year of the Bieber.