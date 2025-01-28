If I had to quickly choose what to bring to a deserted island, without hesitation, I would choose my lip combo. Nothing makes me feel better than an ombré pouty lip glazed with a juicy lip gloss (my secret for always feeling like a baddie). And, as every beauty girlie knows, lip liner is the most important part of the base.

Even though there are so many options to choose from, I’m always searching for new buys. So, when lip balm queen Hailey Bieber announced that she was launching the Rhode Peptide Lip Shape — a soft-focus lip liner that provides a contoured look with blendable color — there was no doubt that I had to see whether it was worthy of my particular pout.

Available to shop now on rhodeskin.com, this already-viral release promises to visibly enhance your lips’ volume with a hydrating formula that offers diffused color achieved by a built-in smudger. So, you’re basically receiving the full Bieber effect and should expect a close match to her plump, moisturized, and defined signature lip look.

Below, you’ll find the full breakdown of this new drop with all my honest thoughts and opinions on the launch. (As a sneak peek, Hailey’s got me hooked.)

Rhode’s Peptide Lip Shape:

Hailey Bieber’s typical lip look is a subtle contour that seamlessly blends into her natural lip color, and this is what the Peptide Lip Shape is all about. With 11 shades, Rhode promises to match all complexions with the option to go lighter, darker, or even pinker, depending on your tastes.

And, although it’s intended to leave a lightly blurred finish (helped by the soft rounded tip), the tint is buildable, so it’s great for casual daytime looks and dramatic nighttime vibes.

What sets it apart from other liners on the market? Unlike any others I’ve tried, it features a built-in smudger that prevents dirtying your fingers when blending, which is especially useful when applying on the go. This easily recreates the gradient “Gen Z pout” that everyone is after these days. It also helps that it has an ultra-creamy formula for easy smoothing and fusing into your lips.

The Packaging & First Impressions:

Rhode will never disappoint with packaging, and the Peptide Lip Shape is no exception. The slender tan crayon matches the adorable look of the Pocket Blushes, making for the most aesthetically pleasing vanity display.

Additionally, the cap is easily removable, and the twist-up format of the liner means easy access to the product. An A+ from me.

Then, of course, there’s the star-studded campaign featuring Tate McRae, Yoon Young Bae, Anyier Anei, and Mahi Kabra. I’m such a sucker for good creative direction.

The Ingredients:

It can’t be a Rhode product without skin-loving ingredients, so Bieber infused the liner with the same peptide used in her Peptide Lip Treatments. This increases moisture and stimulates collagen production for fullness.

Plus, fenugreek extract actively works to reinforce your cells and eliminate chapped skin. Your lips will feel healthy and supple while being enhanced with dimensional color.

The Results:

I will always reach for a rich brown liner to add stark definition to my lips, so I opted to use the Peptide Lip Shape in Stretch, a neutral-toned mocha brown. Aside from being the exact color I was looking for, the rounded tip created the perfect out-of-focus haze while still providing precise application. Even better, the creamy smooth glide avoids the rough feeling that's common territory with many sharpened pencil liners.

Regarding color payoff, the product stays true to its buildable promises. I lined my top and bottom lips twice for a more opaque finish that became a gradient in the middle of my lips. And the smudger did a great job at making the hue less harsh so that I could execute the ombrè look I crave.

The result was a soft brown blend that made my lips look visibly more shaped and plump. I finished off with my favorite Fenty Lip Gloss in Fenty Glow.

Is It Worth It?

Although $24 is a steep price tag for a single lip liner, because Rhode hits the nail on the head with a contouring tinted hue that’s also hydrating and volumizing, I’d say it’s worth the cost.

The Final Verdict:

I can confidently say that the Rhode Peptide Lip Shade has this beauty editor’s stamp of approval. It glided so smoothly along my lips and easily blended into a soft-focus ombrè. The built-in smudger was a genius choice that diffuses the color for a naturally sculpted appearance. My lips felt hydrated, and the color was stunning with my choice of gloss.

I also love how you can play with opacity, depending on what type of look you’re going for. Rhode has done it again, and now we wait for Mrs. Bieber to release the lip gloss of the century.

About Me:

Out of all the products I have the privilege of reviewing as Bustle Digital Group’s Associate Beauty Editor, makeup launches are always my favorite. As for my tastes, I lean toward maximalism with a love of glitter eyeshadow and glossed lips. I also love a good highlighter, and brow gel is the foundation of my whole routine. There’s no fun in makeup without experimentation.