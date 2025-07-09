Hailey Bieber is known for her glazed skin, which has inspired everything from nail trends to Erewhon smoothies. The 28-year-old model has previously shared the full routine of how she gets her glowing complexion, but when you need a quick boost of hydration, Rhode now has a quick and easy Glazing Mist.

The 2.7-ounce facial spray provides a donut-like shine while nourishing your skin with added ingredients like magnolia extract, Ectoin, and a ceramide trio. Rhode’s Glazing Mist, which is available now for $30, is meant to be “your new skin care essential” that can be used as a final step in your everyday routine. It’s portable as well, so you can bring it with you on your summer travels and get an instant glow wherever.

I have to admit that I was instantly drawn to the Glazing Mist when I saw Babygirl star Harris Dickinson in the promos. (He’s the first-ever male face of the brand, BTW.) I also love the idea of having a travel-sized facial spray that I could throw into my carry-on or in my beach bag this season, so I had to try it out for myself.

Not sure if you should add Rhode’s Glazing Mist to your cart? Below, you’ll find my honest review of the product after trying it out for a week.

Drew Vickers

Fast Facts:

Price: $30.

$30. Who is this best for: Anyone looking for a dewy complexion that rivals Hailey Bieber’s glazed skin.

Anyone looking for a dewy complexion that rivals Hailey Bieber’s glazed skin. What I like: The cool spritz during the summer.

The cool spritz during the summer. What I don’t like : It’s giving sweaty or oily if not used properly.

: It’s giving sweaty or oily if not used properly. My rating: 4.75/5.

My Skin:

I have oily skin that can be made worse during the summer and in warmer climates. It may seem counterintuitive, but keeping my pores moisturized instead of drying them out really helps.

First Impressions:

The bottle has that same Rhode beauty look with the iconic gray color and comes in a rounded, pill-like shape. It’s just the right size to fit into my crescent bag, and perfect for throwing into a carry-on.

Upon trying the fragrance-free mist, my first impression was how luxe and hydrating it felt. This really is a superfine spray, so it’s light and refreshing. With just three solid spritzes from left to right, it covered my entire face in an even glow.

How To Apply:

The Rhode Glazing Mist can be used whenever you need a glow. Just shake first, and spray directly onto your face or décolletage area. It works really well to use within your skin care routine, like after you cleanse and before you apply your makeup. You can also bring on the go, and spray on when you need to freshen up.

The Results:

Rachel Chapman

Is Rhode’s Glazing Mist Worth It?

Drew Vickers

There’s a lot to love about Rhode’s Glazing Mist. Aside from the promos starring “internet boyfriend” Harris Dickinson, this product makes it super easy to achieve Bieber’s gorgeous glass skin on the go. With just a few sprays, I had a glow all over that lasted hours. This is also a really invigorating product for warm days. While running errands in 90-degree weather, I sprayed this on after getting back into my car, blasted the A/C, and felt like a new person.

This mist’s extra bit of hydration can also be useful during your skin care routine. It helps tools like a Solawave wand glide easily and preps the skin to absorb serums and lotions. Of course, you could use a cheaper face mist like La Roche-Posay’s $14 spray, but Rhode’s Glazing Mist includes additional antioxidants and vitamins for your skin that are more than just H2O.

As much as I loved using this, I’m still a bit self-conscious about my oily skin. I often prefer a more matte finish, so that I don’t look like I just came from an hours-long hike or hot yoga session. Since I can get a natural shine on my own during the summer, I don’t really need to spend an extra $30 to create one. However, I can’t wait to try this during the dry winter or after a long flight, when my skin needs hydration the most. It’s nice to have, but not a must-need.

About Me:

I take my job as Elite Daily’s experiences writer very seriously, meaning I try to experience it all. I consider myself chronically online, and I’m always down to try the latest viral beauty, fashion, and wellness trend. My go-to products tend to make me feel good, look great, and fit into my chill (barely trying) aesthetic.