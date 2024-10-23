For her new movie Babygirl, Nicole Kidman had to get kinkier than ever (and that’s saying something considering she previously starred in Eyes Wide Shut). The erotic thriller stars Kidman as a high-powered CEO who loses herself in a clandestine affair with an intern at her company. As you might guess, the movie is packed with sex scenes — so many, in fact, that Kidman actually got fed up with how often she had to perform orgasms on camera.

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more,’” Kidman admitted in an Oct. 22 The Sun interview. She highlighted the bond she had to form with her co-stars Harris Dickinson (who plays the intern) and Antonio Banderas (who plays her character’s husband) to perfect these scenes, but added that the steamier moments did get to her after a while. “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” Kidman said.

“It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout,” the actor admitted. Kidman even began to voice her irritation on set. “It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me,” Kidman said. “Don’t come near me. I hate doing this.”

A24

The hookup scenes were so constant, that Kidman revealed she actually lost some of her sex drive IRL. “I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life!” the actor said.

While Kidman has starred in her fair share of steamy movies throughout her prolific acting career, it sounds like Babygirl is on a completely different level from her past work. The sex-filled drama will hit theaters on Dec. 25.