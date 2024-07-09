The Devil Wears Prada 2 Is Happening & Meryl's Reportedly Back

Miranda Priestly is coming back for another walkthrough. Nearly two decades after the icy fashion editor first stomped the runway, she’s making a long-awaited return in The Devil Wears Prada 2. On July 8, Variety confirmed Disney is developing a sequel of the beloved couture comedy, and the early reports of what the new movie will be about are pretty eyebrow-raising.

There have been rumors about a potential followup to The Devil Wears Prada ever since the movie premiered in 2006, but nothing truly concrete until now. The movie’s screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is already in talks to pen the new script, and two main cast members are already reportedly on board to reprise their roles. And that’ll be important, given the reported story of the sequel.

Early reports claim the movie will center on Miranda Priestly struggling to keep her magazine afloat, and forced to turn to her former assistant Emily Charlton — now a powerful luxury group executive — to try to get her advertising funding. Hm, it sounds like a new devil is in power this time around.

The sequel is still in very early stages, but here’s what we know so far.

2 Main Characters Will Likely Be Back

As the plot summary suggests, both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are expected to reprise their roles as cold-blooded fashionistas Miranda and Emily.

20th Century Fox

No other actors have been confirmed. Obviously, the biggest question mark is Anne Hathaway, who played beleaguered assistant Andy Sachs in the original movie. Although her name has yet to be mentioned in connection to this sequel, Hathaway’s shown her love for The Devil Wears Prada a ton throughout the years, and has recently proven she’s down to revisit her iconic 2000s characters in decades-later followups.

Gird Your Loins — It’ll Be A Long Wait

Though the sequel announcement is promising, it’s still in very early stages. Hopefully, more casting and production updates will arrive later in 2024 or at the start of 2025, but fans probably shouldn’t expect to actually see the film for maybe a couple years.