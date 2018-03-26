Could A 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Happen? Emily Blunt Definitely Isn't Opposed
Somehow, Emily Blunt's eye rolls and low-key burns in The Devil Wears Prada won her a place in everyone's heart, and while her career has skyrocketed since the 2006 film, it's hard to separate Blunt from the hyper-focused assistant at Runway magazine. Luckily, Blunt seems to love the film and its characters just as much as we do. Although some movies are better left untouched, could a Devil Wears Prada sequel happen? Blunt seems up for it, so I wouldn't even complain if such a sequel didn't involve Meryl Streep.
Author Lauren Weisberger, who wrote the 2003 book that The Devil Wears Prada is based on, has since written a sequel based on Blunt's character Emily Charlton. When Life Gives You Lululemons is due out in June 2018, and the news of the upcoming novel persuaded Blunt to spill to Entertainment Tonight that she wouldn't be opposed to a Devil Wears Prada sequel:
By the sound of the new book's synopsis, Emily's former Runway colleagues may not appear in the upcoming story, but this is why Hollywood takes creative liberties. Screenwriters wouldn't be cruel enough to deprive us of more Blunt-Anne Hathaway face-offs, right?
In When Life Gives You Lululemons, Emily has launched a new career as an image consultant. Now situated in Greenwich, Connecticut rather than Manhattan, Emily struggles with the transition to suburban life until a controversial, A-list client comes into her life. There's no chance of Miranda Priestly not having a Greenwich summer home, so I'm definitely expecting a meeting between her and Emily in this book.
The impact of Blunt's American big break goes far beyond her professional life. Although The Devil Wears Prada put her on the road to Hollywood, the film also played a crucial part in shaping Blunt's current family life. Her husband John Krasinski hasn't been shy about his love for The Devil Wears Prada, even telling E! News that he tried to hide his obsession with the movie from Blunt in the early stages of their relationship:
At the couple's 2010 wedding, Blunt's Devil Wears Prada co-star Stanley Tucci met her sister Felicity, eventually marrying her in 2012. Now a sister-in-law to Tucci, Blunt told ET that, despite the pair's recent reunion with Streep at a screening of Tucci's new film, the actors don't really discuss their work together:
Is that a tone of sequel interest I see?
According to Variety, Blunt was in serious consideration for a role in Eragon when The Devil Wears Prada was casting people. Luckily, Eragon passed on her, giving her a career boost she never could have anticipated. As she told Variety, everyone in her local L.A. coffee shop immediately recognized her when the film debuted:
Given how popular she is now, a Devil Wears Prada sequel starring Blunt could be incredible. We'll have to wait and see how Weisberger's book is received, but I have my fingers crossed for a new film about Emily Charlton. Until then, I'll watch Blunt slay in this Devil Wears Prada scene.