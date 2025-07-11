It is a Pedro Pascal summer. From Materialists to The Last of Us, the internet’s boyfriend is staying booked and busy. His latest project, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, and also stars Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby.

It wouldn’t be a major movie release without some merch, and Disney and Marvel have really outdone themselves. Whether you’re just excited to see Pascal make his MCU debut as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, or you’re a stan of everyone’s fave Zaddy, you’ll find something worthy of adding to your cart. There’s even a $40 Cinemark Mister Fantastic popcorn bucket you can grab at the theater, which went viral when it was announced in June.

Another item from Hot Topic, a locket with Pascal’s face in it, also got some love on TikTok with over 209,000 likes. “I NEED THIS SO BAD,” one fan wrote. Unfortunately, the $11 rhinestoned “daddy drip” is already sold out online with just an “add to wishlist” option. While Fantastic Four doesn’t land in theaters till July 24, the merch is going quick. Luckily, you can still find the Mister Fantastic Rhinestone Locket in some stores, but you’ll want to act fast — like Human Torch speed.

For more cop-worthy Pedro Pascal merch to add to your collection, here’s a slew of Mister Fantastic-themed items you can shop online right now: