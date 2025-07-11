Add To Cart
08 July 2025, Berlin: Actor Pedro Pascal attends the blue carpet fan event for the film "The Fantast...

TikTok Is Loving The Pedro Pascal Fantastic Four: First Steps Merch

He truly is Mister Fantastic.

by Rachel Chapman
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It is a Pedro Pascal summer. From Materialists to The Last of Us, the internet’s boyfriend is staying booked and busy. His latest project, Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, and also stars Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn, The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby.

It wouldn’t be a major movie release without some merch, and Disney and Marvel have really outdone themselves. Whether you’re just excited to see Pascal make his MCU debut as Reed Richards, aka Mister Fantastic, or you’re a stan of everyone’s fave Zaddy, you’ll find something worthy of adding to your cart. There’s even a $40 Cinemark Mister Fantastic popcorn bucket you can grab at the theater, which went viral when it was announced in June.

Another item from Hot Topic, a locket with Pascal’s face in it, also got some love on TikTok with over 209,000 likes. “I NEED THIS SO BAD,” one fan wrote. Unfortunately, the $11 rhinestoned “daddy drip” is already sold out online with just an “add to wishlist” option. While Fantastic Four doesn’t land in theaters till July 24, the merch is going quick. Luckily, you can still find the Mister Fantastic Rhinestone Locket in some stores, but you’ll want to act fast — like Human Torch speed.

For more cop-worthy Pedro Pascal merch to add to your collection, here’s a slew of Mister Fantastic-themed items you can shop online right now:

Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Club Fantastic Mineral Wash T-Shirt
Hot Topic
$26
$21
Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reed Fantastic T-Shirt
Hot Topic
$25
$20
Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Mister Fantastic Hearts Mineral Wash T-Shirt
Hot Topic
$26
Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Group 3 Inch Button
Hot Topic
$4
Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Blind Bag Figural Bag Clip
Hot Topic
$9
Funko Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Pop! Mister Fantastic Vinyl Bobble-Head
Hot Topic
$13
$10
The Fantastic 4: First Steps Fashion T-Shirt for Adults by Cakeworthy
Disney Store
$35
The Fantastic 4: First Steps Family Pin – Limited Release
Disney Store
$20
Fantastic 4 Classic Clog
Crocs
$80
Mister Fantastic Life-Size Cardboard Cutout
Advanced Graphics
$50
Fantastic Four Men's and Big Men's Mineral Wash Graphic Hoodie
Walmart
$12
Fantastic Four, Men's & Big Men's Graphic T-Shirt
Walmart
$15
$10