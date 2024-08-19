Two years after putting it out into the universe (aka Twitter), Doja Cat is seemingly dating Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn. On Aug. 18, DeuxMoi shared a photo of the duo looking very cozy at Dingwalls Dancehall in London. The celebrity gossip account also shared a video of the reported couple holding hands as they walked together in London. And this romance was a long time coming.

While the duo hasn’t confirmed their relationship status yet, fans remember that Doja Cat was publicly thirsting over Quinn after Stranger Things Season 4. On May 30, 2022, she tweeted, “joseph quinn fine as sh*t.” Then, things got a little messier when she involved Quinn’s co-star, Noah Schnapp.

Schnapp, who was 17 at the time, shared their private messages about Quinn on TikTok in a since-deleted video. “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu? Wait no. Does he have a girlfriend?” Doja wrote. Schnapp encouraged her to DM his co-star and sent her the link to Quinn’s profile.

Doja didn’t appreciate Schnapp making their conversation public. On Instagram Live, she called him out for “borderline snake sh*t.” At the time, she said, “The fact that Noah did that. Like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.”

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

She added, “I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

Despite the beef with Schnapp, it seems like all that manifestation worked out for Doja. On X, formerly called Twitter, fans are celebrating the reported couple. One wrote, “SHE GOT HIM.” Another tweeted, “doja did not rest until she got Joseph Quinn im crying.”

This isn’t the first time Doja Cat has successfully manifested her dreams. In a 2020 interview with Nick Cannon for Power 106 Los Angeles, Doja Cat revealed she “manifested” her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the “Say So” remix.

“I was like, ‘[Minaj] is who I want, this is who I want. Please God, please, please, please.’ And it just happened,” Doja said at the time. “But, that was so long ago but then, it happened and I feel like I manifested it or something.”