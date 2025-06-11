Pedro Pascal Is Peak Daddy In This Exclusive Star Wars Clip

Pedro Pascal has been dubbed the internet’s “daddy” thanks to his fatherly roles in shows like The Mandalorian. On the Disney+ series, his character, Din Djarin, is overly protective of little Grogu — aka Baby Yoda — who has since become a fan-favorite Star Wars character. Of course, Pascal would like to remind everyone: “I met him first.”

The actor has such a strong bond with his mini costar that, in an exclusive clip shared with Elite Daily, he reveals one of his favorite things is noticing his merch out in the wild. “What I love more than anything is walking around and seeing Grogu as part of Christmas decorations or Halloween decorations,” he says.

If holiday decor is the way to Pascal’s heart, you might want to shop Grogu-themed merch for the next celebration around the corner: Father’s Day on June 15. While promoting The Mandalorian & Grogu film coming out in 2026 at the Star Wars Celebration in Japan this April, the Fantastic Four star got to check out some of the best Star Wars gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Of the memorabilia and toys in front of him, Pascal was immediately drawn to a life-size figure of Grogu, which he says Sideshow collectibles nailed with its realness. Another standout item was the vintage Bantha action figure that Pascal says is “unbelievable” and wishes he had as a kid.

Disney

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or your Star Wars-obsessed dad at home, here’s all the Father’s Day Mandalorian merch that is getting Pascal’s “internet daddy” seal of approval: