There’s also something wicked good for fans of Hocus Pocus.
Halloween is creeping up, and it’s time to start decorating so you’re not running amuck, amuck, amuck ahead of Oct. 31. Whether you’re transforming your dorm room or apartment for spooky SZN, Home Depot’s 2023 Halloween inflatables include scary-good decorations themed to Hocus Pocus, The Mandalorian, The Little Mermaid, and more.
Whether you’re a Hocus Pocus stan or prefer to keep things skele-fun with The Nightmare Before Christmas, you’re sure to find something from this year’s crop of Home Depot’s 2023 Halloween inflatables to add to your happy haunt.