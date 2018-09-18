45 Nightmare Before Christmas Quotes For Your Spooky Halloween Captions

Growing up watching The Nightmare Before Christmas, I always wished there were a real Halloweentown with Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero the ghost dog. Even though I haven't stumbled upon it (yet), I do get to revisit the town of Halloween every year by watching the Tim Burton classic. If this is one of your go-to fall films, you probably know every lyric and quote by heart. You could even use some of the Nightmare Before Christmas quotes for Instagram captions this season.

A lot of people go back and forth on whether this movie is meant to be watched during Halloween or Christmastime. To me, it's a keep-on-repeat-all-holiday-season-long kind of movie, but there's no denying it starts in the fall. That's why these 45 quotes from The Nightmare Before Christmas are perfect for all of your fall outing pics. You could use the wise words of the Pumpkin King himself to accompany your pumpkin patch photos. Also, for the Jack to your Sally, your selfies with boo will be made even sweeter with a line from the film.

Whatever you have planned, you don't want to stop the fun for any Oogie Boogie by pausing to come up with your own caption. Just use one great line from the film, and you'll be well on your way. This is Halloween, after all, and you're ready to make a scene on the 'gram. Below, find all the spooky quotes for your Halloween pics.

Walt Disney Pictures

1. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" — Jack Skellington

2. "For it is plain, as anyone can see. We're simply meant to be." — Jack and Sally

3. "There's only 365 days left until next Halloween!" — The Mayor

4. "I am the shadow on the moon at night, filling your dreams to the brim with fright." — Oogie Boogie

5. "Leave that no-account Oogie Boogie out of this!" — Jack Skellington

6. "I'm a master of fright, and a demon of light, and I'll scare you right out of your pants." — Jack Skellington

7. "No animal or man can scream like I can." — Jack Skellington

8. "What's this? What's this?" — Jack Skellington

9. "Well, well, well. What have we here?" — Oogie Boogie

10. "I might just spit a seam now if I don't die laughing first!" — Oogie Boogie

11. "The worst is just around the bend." — Sally

12. "Nothing's more suspicious than frog's breath!" — Dr. Finkelstein

13. "I had the most terrible vision." — Sally

14. "But it seems wrong to me. Very wrong." — Sally

15. "I am the Pumpkin King." — Jack Skellington

16. "Come with us and you will see, this, our town of Halloween." — Shadows

17. "I tromped through the pumpkin patch." — Mr. Hyde

18. "Say it once, say it twice, take a chance and roll the dice. Ride with the moon in the dead of night." — Witches

19. "That's twice this month you've slipped deadly nightshade into my tea and run off." — Dr. Finkelstein

20. "Nice work, Bone Daddy!" — Sax Player

21. "This is Halloween, everybody make a scene." — Ghosts

22. "I sense there's something in the wind. That feels like tragedy's at hand." — Sally

Walt Disney Pictures

23. "Since I am dead, I can take off my head to recite Shakespearean quotations." — Jack Skellington

24. "Did anyone think to dredge the lake?" — Mayor

25. "You’re jokin’, you’re jokin’! I can’t believe my ears! Would someone shut this fella up? I’m drowning in my tears!" — Oogie Boogie

26. "Everyone hail to the Pumpkin King." — Corpses

27. "This is Halloween, this is Halloween. Pumpkins scream in the dead of night." — Pumpkins

28. "I am the 'who' when you call, 'Who's there?'" — Ghoul

29. "Life's no fun without a good scare." — Child Trio

30. "Oh, there's an empty place in my bones, that calls out for something unknown." — Jack Skellington

31. “There’s children throwing snowballs, instead of throwing heads, they’re busy building toys and absolutely no one’s dead.” — Jack Skellington

32. “Forgive me, Mr. Claus. I'm afraid I've made a terrible mess of your holiday.” — Jack Skellington

33. “And I just can’t wait until next Halloween ‘cause I’ve got some new ideas that will really make them scream.” — Jack Skellington

34. “Jack, please, I’m only an elected official here. I can’t make decisions by myself!” — The Mayor

35. “My skull’s so full, it’s tearing me apart.” — Jack Skellington

36. “Won’t they be impressed? I am a genius! See how I transform this old rat into a most delightful hat.” — Demon

37. "There’s not a reason I can find, I couldn’t have a Christmas time! I bet I could improve it too! And that’s exactly what I’ll do!” — Jack Skellington

38. “My dearest friend, if you don’t mind, I’d like to join you by your side, where we can gaze into the stars.” — Jack Skellington

39. “She’s the only one who makes any sense around this insane asylum!” — Santa Claus

40. “But they said you were dead. You must be double dead!” — Oogie Boogie

41. “And on a dark cold night, under full moonlight, he flies into the fog like a vulture in the sky!” — Jack Skellington

42. “Naughty children never get any presents!” — Santa Claus

43. “But I have to go out. Something's happening out there.” — Sally

44. “There are few who'd deny, at what I do I am the best. For my talents are renowned far and wide.” — Jack Skellington

45. “I really tasted something swell, that’s right. And, for a moment, why, I even touched the sky, and at least I left some stories they can tell.” — Jack Skellington

Happy haunting, friends.