45 Nightmare Before Christmas Quotes For Your Spooky Halloween Captions
"Life's no fun without a good scare."
Growing up watching The Nightmare Before Christmas, I always wished there were a real Halloweentown with Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero the ghost dog. Even though I haven't stumbled upon it (yet), I do get to revisit the town of Halloween every year by watching the Tim Burton classic. If this is one of your go-to fall films, you probably know every lyric and quote by heart. You could even use some of the Nightmare Before Christmas quotes for Instagram captions this season.
A lot of people go back and forth on whether this movie is meant to be watched during Halloween or Christmastime. To me, it's a keep-on-repeat-all-holiday-season-long kind of movie, but there's no denying it starts in the fall. That's why these 45 quotes from The Nightmare Before Christmas are perfect for all of your fall outing pics. You could use the wise words of the Pumpkin King himself to accompany your pumpkin patch photos. Also, for the Jack to your Sally, your selfies with boo will be made even sweeter with a line from the film.
Whatever you have planned, you don't want to stop the fun for any Oogie Boogie by pausing to come up with your own caption. Just use one great line from the film, and you'll be well on your way. This is Halloween, after all, and you're ready to make a scene on the 'gram. Below, find all the spooky quotes for your Halloween pics.
1. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" — Jack Skellington
2. "For it is plain, as anyone can see. We're simply meant to be." — Jack and Sally
3. "There's only 365 days left until next Halloween!" — The Mayor
4. "I am the shadow on the moon at night, filling your dreams to the brim with fright." — Oogie Boogie
5. "Leave that no-account Oogie Boogie out of this!" — Jack Skellington
6. "I'm a master of fright, and a demon of light, and I'll scare you right out of your pants." — Jack Skellington
7. "No animal or man can scream like I can." — Jack Skellington
8. "What's this? What's this?" — Jack Skellington
9. "Well, well, well. What have we here?" — Oogie Boogie
10. "I might just spit a seam now if I don't die laughing first!" — Oogie Boogie
11. "The worst is just around the bend." — Sally
12. "Nothing's more suspicious than frog's breath!" — Dr. Finkelstein
13. "I had the most terrible vision." — Sally
14. "But it seems wrong to me. Very wrong." — Sally
15. "I am the Pumpkin King." — Jack Skellington
16. "Come with us and you will see, this, our town of Halloween." — Shadows
17. "I tromped through the pumpkin patch." — Mr. Hyde
18. "Say it once, say it twice, take a chance and roll the dice. Ride with the moon in the dead of night." — Witches
19. "That's twice this month you've slipped deadly nightshade into my tea and run off." — Dr. Finkelstein
20. "Nice work, Bone Daddy!" — Sax Player
21. "This is Halloween, everybody make a scene." — Ghosts
22. "I sense there's something in the wind. That feels like tragedy's at hand." — Sally
23. "Since I am dead, I can take off my head to recite Shakespearean quotations." — Jack Skellington
24. "Did anyone think to dredge the lake?" — Mayor
25. "You’re jokin’, you’re jokin’! I can’t believe my ears! Would someone shut this fella up? I’m drowning in my tears!" — Oogie Boogie
26. "Everyone hail to the Pumpkin King." — Corpses
27. "This is Halloween, this is Halloween. Pumpkins scream in the dead of night." — Pumpkins
28. "I am the 'who' when you call, 'Who's there?'" — Ghoul
29. "Life's no fun without a good scare." — Child Trio
30. "Oh, there's an empty place in my bones, that calls out for something unknown." — Jack Skellington
31. “There’s children throwing snowballs, instead of throwing heads, they’re busy building toys and absolutely no one’s dead.” — Jack Skellington
32. “Forgive me, Mr. Claus. I'm afraid I've made a terrible mess of your holiday.” — Jack Skellington
33. “And I just can’t wait until next Halloween ‘cause I’ve got some new ideas that will really make them scream.” — Jack Skellington
34. “Jack, please, I’m only an elected official here. I can’t make decisions by myself!” — The Mayor
35. “My skull’s so full, it’s tearing me apart.” — Jack Skellington
36. “Won’t they be impressed? I am a genius! See how I transform this old rat into a most delightful hat.” — Demon
37. "There’s not a reason I can find, I couldn’t have a Christmas time! I bet I could improve it too! And that’s exactly what I’ll do!” — Jack Skellington
38. “My dearest friend, if you don’t mind, I’d like to join you by your side, where we can gaze into the stars.” — Jack Skellington
39. “She’s the only one who makes any sense around this insane asylum!” — Santa Claus
40. “But they said you were dead. You must be double dead!” — Oogie Boogie
41. “And on a dark cold night, under full moonlight, he flies into the fog like a vulture in the sky!” — Jack Skellington
42. “Naughty children never get any presents!” — Santa Claus
43. “But I have to go out. Something's happening out there.” — Sally
44. “There are few who'd deny, at what I do I am the best. For my talents are renowned far and wide.” — Jack Skellington
45. “I really tasted something swell, that’s right. And, for a moment, why, I even touched the sky, and at least I left some stories they can tell.” — Jack Skellington
Happy haunting, friends.
This article was originally published on