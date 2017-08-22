There's absolutely no shame in embracing the basic-ness that comes with the fall season. We all feel an urge; it's just something in the crisp autumn air that puts us in the spirit. Once fall arrives, you may want to hit up pumpkin patches with your friends in cute, cozy sweaters, and take all of the fun fall photos you possibly can. With that in mind, it's important to think of some Instagram captions for pumpkin patch photos that will rake in a ton of likes.

The mascot of the upcoming season is the pumpkin, after all. You see it in your beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte, Halloween jack-o-lanterns, and delicious Thanksgiving pie. It's literally everywhere, and I’m totally not complaining. Bring on the pumpkins, and prepare for all the pictures of the fabulous ones you see. Though, taking a pumpkin pic is the easy part. It’s coming up with a clever caption that can have you feeling stumped.

I'm always stuck on what caption works best with my photos. It's a momentary pause from all of the fun I’m having. Don't make your squad wait while you come up with what to say for your festive pictures. Instead, use any of these 15 captions that will pair perfectly with any pumpkin patch photo you take with your squad. You can keep these quotes handy for every fall adventure you go on, post with ease, and get right back to finding the perfect pumpkin to carve.

Shutterstock

1. “Pumpkin spice and everything nice.”

2. "I never met a pumpkin I didn't like."

3. "Oh my gourd, I love fall."

4. "I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumn sunshine by staying in the house." — Nathaniel Hawthorne

5. "The cutest pumpkins in the patch."

6. "Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall." — F. Scott Fitzgerald

7. "Autumn leaves and pumpkins please."

8. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare

9. "Each year, the Great Pumpkin rises out of the pumpkin patch that he thinks is the most sincere. He's gotta pick this one. He's got to. I don't see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one." — Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

10. "I would rather sit on a pumpkin, and have it all to myself than be crowded on a velvet cushion." — Henry David Thoreau

11. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — L.M. Montgomery

12. "Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes."

13. "I'm just here for the pumpkin pie."

14. "You're the pumpkin to my spice."

15. "Pumpkin queens of the patch."

If you haven’t already done so, text your group chat to plan your pumpkin patch day ASAP. You already have your captions ready, so all that’s left to do is put together your most festive fall #OOTD so you’re Instagram-ready. Then, you’ll be one step closer to giving your social media followers pumpkin to talk about while having a truly gourd fall.