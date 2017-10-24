It seems everywhere you turn this time of year, there's a pumpkin — pumpkin spice this, pumpkin spice that, pumpkin patches, pumpkin pies, and even pumpkin head photoshoots on TikTok. With so many pumpkins around, there's no reason why you shouldn't have a few pumpkin puns for Instagram prepped and ready to go for every picture you may take.

Pairing a pumpkin pun with each of your fall snaps just makes sense. After all, this season is basically pumpkin season. For every fall foliage photo, seasonal snap of you sipping a PSL, and selfie in your oversized orange crewneck, you need some pumpkin puns to caption those pics on the ‘Gram. Just as hard as it is finding the right pumpkin in the patch, it can be difficult coming up with the right pumpkin patch puns for Instagram. That’s where this list of 60 pumpkin puns comes into play.

Use some jack-o-lantern captions for those candid snaps of you carving pumpkins with your roomies, or some silly pumpkin puns of you having a gourd time watching Halloween movies. You could even join in on the TikTok trend of placing a carved out pumpkin on your head — a la Dwight from The Office — and have a photoshoot in the backyard. When the time comes to post your fave snaps and even a TikTok video of your own, just use any of these pumpkin puns to make all your followers LOL.

For Your Insta-worthy Pumpkin Spice Latte Snaps

"Pumpkin spice and everything nice."

"Pumpkin spice and chill."

"Let's spice things up."

"I love pumpkin spice a latte."

"Trick or treat yo' self."

"I love you a latte."

"Don't even chai to talk to me."

"You're the pumpkin spice to my latte."

"I've bean thinking of you a latte."

“We’re basically meant to be.”

“That’ll do spicely.”

“Pumpkin spice up your life.”

“Sorry I’m latte, I had to get a PSL.”

For Your Delicious Pumpkin Pie Pics

"Piece out."

"You want a piece of me?"

"Cutie pie."

"Feast your eyes on this slice."

"I only have pies for you."

"Pie love spending time with you."

"Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about."

"Pumpkin pi."

“I have fillings for you.”

“I’m currently occu-pied.”

“I crust that this pumpkin pie is good.”

“Beauty is in the pie of the beholder.”

For Your Squad Trip To The Pumpkin Patch

"What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash."

"How do you mend a broken jack-o-lantern? With a pumpkin patch!"

"The smashing pumpkins."

“#SquashGoals."

"Oh my gourd. It's already fall."

"Hay there!"

"Wow, you're jacked!"

"Pun-kin patch!"

“I’m just a country pumpkin.”

“Gourd big or go home.”

For Your Spooky Jack-O'-Lantern Pics

"Life is gourd."

"I'm hollow inside."

"This jack-o'-lantern is lit."

"Dear gourd!"

"Carving out fun."

"Hey Jack, this really is a Hollow-ween for you."

“Alright, cut it out.”

“Hey pumpkin, you’ve got some guts showing your face around here.”

“Don’t be a jerk-o-lantern and tell me how much you like my jack-o-lantern.”

For All Of Your Pumpkin Selfies

"I'm a pun king (or queen)."

"You're gourdgeous."

"Oh my gourd, fall is the GOAT."

"Just BOOtiful."

"If you've got it, haunt it." — Rose Pressey

"You'll always be my boo." — Usher and Alicia Keys, “My Boo”

"Owning my basic witch-ness."

"Bow down, witches."

“Orange you glad to see me?”

For Any Photos You Take At Your Pumpkin-Themed Party

"Giving them pumpkin to talk about."

"Eat, drink, and be scary."

"Creep it real."

"I'm here for the boos."

"More pumpkin treats, please."

"No tricks, just treats."

“All these pumpkins really caught me off gourd.”

Now, orange you glad you’ve got some gourd pumpkin puns to slay the ‘Gram game? All that’s left to do is carve out some time to get into the fall spirit with a pumpkin adventure or two.