Pumpkin Spice Ramen Is Coming Back To Give Your Cup Of Noodles An Autumnal Twist

Fall is filled with so many festive treats, from the PSL to Pumpkin Spice Oreos. But there’s one innovative snack making a return in 2022 that’ll certainly spice up your pantry: Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles. The unlikely pairing of noodles and autumnal spices adds a sweet twist to your usual go-to flavors like Chicken or Shrimp. Here’s where to get Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Ramen in 2022 for an unexpected bite.

Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles are set to make a comeback this fall — after winning over the tastebuds of autumnal fans during the product’s 2021 debut as a part of Nissin Foods’ 50-year anniversary celebration for Cup Noodles — per an email from the brand to Elite Daily. Just like last year, the brand’s first-ever limited-edition instant ramen cup flavor will put a spin on the classic snack you know and love with a special pumpkin seasoning that features a combo of sweet, savory, and spiced flavor. Of course, the fall treat you’ve been waiting for is the perfect afternoon or dinner bite for when you’re chillin’ at home, since all you have to do to prepare the noodles is add water water before popping the cup in the microwave for four minutes. If you’re looking to sweeten things up even more, you could even top the noodles off with whipped cream for some seriously creamy goodness.

You can get your hands on Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Ramen for 2022 beginning in October at select stores across the Northeast, including Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Fairway Market, Price Rite, Gourmet Garage, The Fresh Grocer, and Dearborn Market. If you’re located in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Maryland, or Georgia, you can find the fall treat at Food Lion locations. The product will also be selling at HEB stores in Texas. It’ll cost you around $1 for the instant noodles, depending on the location.

Like most seasonal offerings, Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles are only around for a limited time, so you’ll want to stock up on the sweet and savory combo before it disappears again.