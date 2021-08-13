Pumpkin Spice Ramen Is Coming This Fall, Because Nothing Is Sacred

When fall hits, it’s time for pumpkin spice-flavored everything — but you may not have thought about adding the autumn flavor to your instant ramen. So whether you’ve got an adventurous palate or not, Cup Noodles is here to offer you Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles, and it might be the weirdest combo of the season. If you’re ready to try the random mashup, here’s where to buy Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles in fall 2021.

Nissin Foods announced its Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles flavor on Aug. 4, 2021, but you’ll have to wait until October to officially try the bite. While celebrating its 50-year anniversary, Cup Noodles decided to take on the pumpkin spice fandom by making its first-ever limited-edition instant ramen cup flavor. TBH, whether or not you’re a little bit afraid to try it, you might be curious enough to grab one, so you’ll want to know where to find it. Starting in late October 2021, the Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles will be available exclusively at select Walmart locations nationwide. Likely, you can expect it to cost around the same price as a usual Cup Noodles product at Walmart (around $1.50).

Instead of the traditional soup base, the Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles features a blend of pumpkin spice seasoning in a sauce blend of “sweet, savory and spiced,” per the website. And like its other Cup Noodles, all you need to do is blend it with a splash of water and microwave it for four minutes. However, you plan to enjoy it after that is your choice, but Cup Noodles suggests adding whipped cream before you dive in.

It’s unclear how long the Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles will be available, but since it’s a limited-edition flavor, you’ll probably want to get some as soon as you find it.

Although the pumpkin spice-flavored iteration is Cup Noodles’ first limited-edition creation, Nissin hasn’t been a stranger to launching innovations. In August 2019, the brand launched its Stir Fry Cup Noodles, and it also sells Hot & Spicy Fire Wok and Chow Mein flavors.

If a Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles ramen creation is just too much, you can always stick to Dunkin’s PSL or the fall Starbucks’ classic. However, if you’re excited about trying an unexpected combo like dessert-style noodles, keep your eyes peeled for the Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles when you make a Walmart trip in fall 2021.

Before you head out to grab a Cup Noodles flavor or try the Pumpkin Spice iteration, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.