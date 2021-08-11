Dunkin' Will Debut A Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew With Its Earliest PSL Return Ever

Though you may still be enjoying your favorite summer sips, Dunkin’s fall menu will be here before you know it. Of course, that means you’ll soon be able to put a seasonal twist on your usual cup of joe with Dunkin’s very own PSL. If you’re wondering when Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte will come back for 2021, it’s so soon.

With fall just around the corner, you're probably counting down the days until you can grab your first PSL of the season at Dunkin’. Thankfully, according to press release emailed to Elite Daily, Dunkin’ is dropping its fall menu on Aug. 18 this year — the earliest Pumpkin Spice Latte release at the chain to date — so you can get a jumpstart on the festive flavors of fall. Dunkin’s Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte, which debuted in 2020, should certainly be a hit once again this year.

In case you haven’t given Dunkin’s Pumpkin Spice Latte a taste yet, it’s a blend of pumpkin and cinnamon combined with espresso, pumpkin, and vanilla flavoring. The decadent concoction is finished off with a layer of whipped cream that’s topped with caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. You have the option to order the sip either hot or iced, which is perfect for when you’re making the transition to sweater season. You can also add pumpkin flavoring to any of your go-to coffees to put you in your “watching falling leaves out the window” feels.

The 2021 fall menu also features a new sip for warmer fall days: the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew. It’s a combo of Dunkin’s Cold Brew with pumpkin flavor, finished off with the new Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top. You’ll even get your drink served with a sip lid that’s made just for enjoying the layers of Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam and cold brew.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

To kick off the fall launch, you can get a medium Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew or a medium Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte for only $3 through Sept. 14 while supplies last.

Once fall hits on Aug. 18 at Dunkin’, there’ll be no shortage of fall flavors. Other new sips include the Apple Cranberry Refresher, Apple Cranberry Coconut Refresher, and 100% Guatemalan Coffee. Need a reason to quench your thirst on a Dunkin’ run? Look no further than the returning Apple Cider Donut, Pumpkin Donut, Pumpkin Munchkins, and Pumpkin Muffin.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

When you head to Dunkin’ to pick up your first PSL of the season, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.