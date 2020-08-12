Get ready to make your next coffee run a cozy one, because Dunkin' is releasing a new iteration of the hallowed pumpkin spice latte. Of course, the chain has previously offered pumpkin-flavored coffee, but Dunkin's new Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte for fall 2020 appears to be the first official PSL from the company, and it's rolling out so soon. Here's everything you need to know about Dunkin's latest foray into PSL territory.

In 2019, Dunkin' offered customers a new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte made with pumpkin and cinnamon flavors, and it brought back the fan-favorite pumpkin flavor swirl, which first debuted in 2007 as the perfect addition to almost any Dunkin' sip. But there was no official PSL to be found on your Dunkin' run. Now, the chain is upping the ante with its first-ever Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte. The chain's PSL aims to elevate your go-to combination of pumpkin and cinnamon by combining espresso with pumpkin and vanilla flavoring. On top, a layer of whipped cream is crowned by drizzles of caramel and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

The beverage can be ordered either hot or iced to let you adjust to fickle late summer weather, which is perfect as the PSL will be rolling out sooner than ever before on Wednesday, Aug. 19, along with the rest of the chain's fall sips and bites. A small hot PSL will clock in at $3.29, while you can expect to pay $3.79 for an iced variety.

Courtesy of Dunkin'

In addition to the new PSL, Dunkin' is bringing back its pumpkin flavor swirl, which you can add to everything from regular coffee to frozen chocolate. Tea lovers will be thrilled with Dunkin's new Chai Latte, which starts with a chai tea blend that's lightly sweetened and combined with milk and a spiced mixture of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom. As for the fall eats, pumpkin-flavored donuts, Munchkins, and muffins are also making a comeback, along with Apple Cider Donuts and Munchkins and the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Whether you decide to swing by your local DD or order delivery, you can check out Dunkin's response to the coronavirus to get an idea of what you can expect and how the company has pivoted some of its policies during the pandemic. Keeping in mind the latest coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC as of June 15, which suggest avoiding running unnecessary trips as much as possible and practicing social distancing, you might want to consider delivery or mobile Order Ahead options, where you can order, pay, and pick up your Dunkin' order without having to go inside. However you choose to get your sips and bites, make sure to wear a mask when coming into contact with other people and wash your hands after handling your Dunkin' package.

Dunkin's brand new PSL and its other fall goodies will be heading to DD locations starting on Aug. 19, so set a reminder to try out the new beverage to celebrate its arrival.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.