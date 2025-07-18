I Tried Laneige's Sydney Sweeney-Inspired Baskin-Robbins Lip Mask

Sydney Sweeney has a sweet tooth for Baskin-Robbins. The Euphoria star recently teamed up with the ice cream brand for a limited-time menu inspired by her go-to order. This “Sweet on Sydney” menu features a Sydney’s Signature Scoop with Rainbow Sherbet, gummy bears, and a chocolate-dipped waffle cone. Now, Laneige has bottled up Sweeney’s fave scoop into a Rainbow Sherbet Lip Sleeping Mask.

This collab between Laneige and Baskin-Robbins combines two of Sweeney’s fave companies with the debut of the beauty brand’s new marble technology. In each jar, you’ll find white, pink, and orange swirls that look just like Baskin-Robbins’ raspberry, pineapple, and orange-flavored sherbet. Each Rainbow Sherbet lip mask also comes with a tiny pink spoon for application that resembles the ones you get from Baskin-Robbins.

Since I loved the tart flavors of Sweeney’s go-to order at Baskin-Robbins so much, I had to see if Laneige was able to capture it in lippie form. Below, you’ll find my honest review of the Sydney Sweeney Rainbow Sherbet Lip Sleeping Mask:

Laneige’s Baskin-Robbins Lip Mask Is So Sweet

Baskin-Robbins

Having just tried Sweeney’s signature scoop at Baskin-Robbins, I can confidently say Laneige nailed the look of this lip mask. The marble swirls mimic the sherbet perfectly, and the adorable spoon applicator is such a fun touch for fans.

As for the scent, let’s just say that Sweeney wasn’t lying when she said this “smells like rainbow sherbet.” It has all the flavors of pineapple, raspberry, and orange rolled into one pot, and is so good I want to eat it. It reminds me of a Dole Whip at Disneyland — aka perfection.

Baskin-Robbins

The actual product is so moisturizing as well. I’ve been a fan of Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask for a while. It’s the final step in my nighttime skin care routine to make sure my pout is extra hydrated before bed. While it’s meant to be used as an overnight leave-on mask, I also apply it in the morning when my lips need something extra or I just want to smell sweet. I’m so excited to have this in my collection now that my BTS Laneige lippies are all gone.

I also found myself really loving the spoon. Not only does it fit the vibe aesthetically, but it’s also super handy when getting product out of the small jar. My only concern is that I might lose it since there’s no way to connect it to the container itself.

Overall, this is everything I hoped it would be — it smells like Baskin-Robbins, keeps my lip super hydrated, and is gorgeous to look at. Thank you, Sydney Sweeney, for introducing me to rainbow sherbet.

Rating: 5 out 5