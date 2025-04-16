Spoiler alert: This post may reveal a potential spoiler for Euphoria Season 3.

Wedding bells may be ringing when Euphoria returns for its third season. Now that the cast is finally filming the upcoming season after a lengthy break, some sneaky videos of the production have begun to make the rounds, and one in particular really has fans shocked. Newly leaked footage from the set seems to confirm an unexpected wedding will take place after the time jump in Season 3.

After a three year delay, production on the third season of Euphoria began at the start of 2025, and ever since then, new tidbits of plot info have popped up online. Set videos have shown Rue’s potential new job as well as a surprising new career for Maddy, but the real gag came more recently, with a brief clip of Sydney Sweeney in a wedding gown walking down the aisle while Alanna Ubach (who plays her character Cassie’s mother) watches on.

Another huge clue is prominently featured on the long white carpet that Cassie is walking on — it’s emblazoned with the letters N and C. Though Jacob Elordi isn’t seen in the clip, it seems likely that this wedding scene is meant to be Cassie and Nate’s nuptials.

A marriage between Cassie and Nate is somewhat surprising, although not entirely out of left-field. Season 2 ended with Nate angrily breaking up with Cassie, after the too-close-too-home play that Cassie’s sister Lexi wrote depicted Nate in a homoerotic scene. However, there are two factors that make a romanic reconciliation feel very possible for the next season.

The first is the time jump. Season 3 will be set long after high school has ended, meaning that tense breakup won’t be as fresh. Secondly, Nate’s character arc has always been a mirror of his father Cal’s life choices. Nate clearly seems to be pushing away his homosexual urges, which could lead him to go so far as to marry a woman he doesn’t love, much like his father did.

There’s also the possibility this wedding could be one of Cassie’s delusional dream sequences, like when she fantasized about being pregnant with Nate’s baby in Season 2. Fans will have to keep theorizing for a while, since it doesn’t sound like Euphoria Season 3 will begin airing until 2026.