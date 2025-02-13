Euphoria fans have been in the trenches. The hit HBO series was renewed for a third season back in 2022, but it’s been nothing but confusion and speculation since then. All the mystery has led many to wonder if the series is coming to an end (even its own cast), and a new update is providing some much-needed clarity on the show’s future.

HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi recently shared that there have been talks about Euphoria’s third season being its last. “It’s been discussed that this is the end,” Orsi told Deadline on Feb. 12. She added that while nothing’s set in stone just yet, the upcoming run will feel fulfilling for viewers. “I think you will be very satisfied with this season, and how we bring each of the characters’ whole narrative,” she said.

The possibility of Euphoria ending isn’t exactly surprising. Not only has its third season suffered significant production delays, its main cast has also skyrocketed to much higher levels of fame than they were at when the show premiered in 2019. Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Colman Domingo, and more are currently more focused on buzzy movie careers. Not to mention, creator Sam Levinson has faced unsavory workplace allegations on his other HBO show The Idol.

HBO

Another potential issue: the age of the main cast. Season 3 will implement a significant time jump and be set years after high school, since the stars are now mostly in their late 20s. Since this leap forward likely wasn’t part of the original plan, it’s unclear how much further the series might go.

Filming for Season 3 has just begun in February 2025, with the latest update on a potential release date being that it will likely drop at some point in 2026. Until then, fans will have to (continue to) sit tight and see if there are any more announcements about whether this is really the end for Euphoria or not.