Even Hunter Schafer Doesn't Know If Euphoria Season 3 Will Happen

Euphoria’s high has worn off for its cast. HBO’s high school drama has faced monumental delays since Season 2 aired in early 2022, and now that it’s been two and a half years without any solid filming updates, fans have grown concerned Season 3 may fizzle out. And it’s not just fans. Euphoria star Hunter Schafer recently shared she’s also unsure if the already-renewed third season will ever get made.

“I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3,” Schafer admitted when asked about the show’s status on Aug. 7’s Call Her Daddy podcast. “A lot has happened. It’s hard to talk about. We’ve had deaths.”

Schafer is referring to the loss of her co-star Angus Cloud, who played the kind-hearted drug dealer Fez, as well as the death of producer Kevin Turen. Cloud died on July 31, 2023, with Turen’s death following a few months later in November.

“Obviously, I’m still coming to terms with what’s happened,” Schafer continued. “Losing people that we really loved that were a part of this family.”

Because of these losses, Schafer shared that she doesn’t know if going forward with this third season makes sense or not. “If we do go back, that’s going to be tough,” Schafer said. “There’s a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 if it is supposed to happen, but that sh*t really threw everyone through a loop.”

Although HBO renewed Euphoria for a third season back in 2022, the show has put off setting a production date for multiple years. Initially, fans presumed the buzzy cast’s schedules were too difficult to coordinate, but Schafer revealed that along with some “industry political” reasons for the delay, grief has also been “a big part” of what’s slowed things down.

At the moment, the only details fans know about the next season of Euphoria are that it will likely incorporate a time jump to account for the cast’s not-so-high-school ages, and that HBO is aiming to release it some time in 2025.