Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fez on Euphoria, has died at age 25. On July 31, TMZ first reported the late actor died at his family’s home in Oakland, California. That same day, Cloud’s family confirmed the news in a statement to Variety. “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” they told the outlet. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

Cloud’s family did not reveal the cause of his death; however, in their statement, they noted his father died the previous week and he “intensely struggled with this loss.” “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” they wrote. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

The Oakland native rose to fame with his acting debut on Euphoria. There, he played Fez (also known as Fezco), a soft-spoken drug dealer who’s close friends with Zendaya’s character Rue. Over the series’ two seasons, Cloud’s portrayal won audiences over. From his syrupy drawl to relatable introverted personality, which was steadily being opened as the show explored his blossoming relationship with Lexi (played by Maude Apatow), his character was one of many impressive forces that drove the show’s success.

Following the announcement of Cloud’s death, several Euphoria costars shared their tributes on social media. The show’s creator, Sam Levinson, shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter. “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Mason Shea Joyce, who played a young version of Fez in the series, also mourned Cloud with the outlet. “Angus had a really sweet smile and generous soul. He was kind and supportive, never too busy for a quick chat or pep talk. It was an honor to play young Fezco,” he said. Joyce carried his praise of the late actor to Instagram, writing: “You were as real as they get. Rest in paradise.”

The condolences continued to pour in. Drake, one of the show’s executive producers, described Cloud as a “good soul” on his Instagram Stories.

Co-stars Storm Reid, Eric Dane, and Alexa Demie paid tribute to Cloud on their Instagram Stories. Reid shared a heartwarming scene between Fez and Lexi from the second season, while Dane posted a closeup shot of the actor.

Javon “Wanna” Walton, who played his younger brother Ashtray, praised Cloud on his Stories by calling him his “forever family.” He also shared a touching photo of him embracing the actor on Instagram, writing: “Rest easy brother.”

The show’s official Twitter account also sent their condolences, lamenting him as an “immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.” “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” they wrote. “We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Colman Domingo, who starred as Rue’s Narcotics Anonymous sponsor named Ali, posted a group picture with Cloud on Instagram. He also echoed Joyce’s previous words, describing the late actor as “real, original, and sweet” in his Stories. Domingo ended his tribute by encouraging people to “check on loved ones.”

Katherine Narducci, who portrayed Fez’s grandmother in Season 2, mourned the actor on Twitter. “You were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon,” she wrote, alongside a sweet behind-the-scenes photo with Cloud.

She also shared the photo on Instagram, and described Cloud as “one of a kind.”