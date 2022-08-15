Zendaya Dropped A Big Hint About How Euphoria Season 3 May Be Different

It might finally be time to graduate from Euphoria High. At least, that’s what Euphoria’s star and executive producer Zendaya thinks. As fans of HBO’s most scandalous show eagerly await any new information about the upcoming season, Zendaya dropped a hint that Season 3 may look very different from the first two seasons... by doing away with the show’s high school setting.

Zendaya laid out her hopes for Season 3’s new direction in an Aug. 13 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I think it’ll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school,” Zendaya said. “I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”

From her statement, it’s unclear if Zendaya is pushing for a time jump to see the show’s characters after graduating high school, or if she’s more interested in just using the high school setting less in the future. Given how Season 2 ended, the latter is much more likely. At the end of Season 2’s finale, Zendaya’s character Rue stated she stayed clean for the rest of the school year, suggesting Season 3 will employ a time jump to catch up with Rue when she’s no longer sober.

A time jump to even just the next school year would mean at least two main characters will have graduated: both Nate and Cassie are high school seniors in Seasons 1 and 2, so it’s very likely they’ll have graduated prior to Season 3’s story. There’s some debate around whether Maddy is a senior or a junior like the rest of the main girls, so she’s also at risk of graduating if even if the time jump is minor.

But it sounds more like Zendaya wants to jump ahead a couple years and move on from the high school setting altogether. After all, the high school barely plays a factor into the series’ main plot points at all: the characters are almost never seen in class, there are seemingly no teachers anywhere, and aside from Lexi’s school play or a few hallway convos, pretty much all the big drama takes place outside of the school anyway. It’s actually become a big memeable joke that “Euphoria High School” is completely removed from reality.

While Euphoria Season 3 is still a ways off (it’s not predicted to premiere until 2024), it sounds like fans will be seeing everyone age up a bit when they return. And honestly, that only makes sense — these guys have been teenagers for way too long now.