Euphoria Is Officially Getting A Season 3, So Let The Drama Continue

The teens of East Highland will keep on chasing that high, because Euphoria is officially getting a third season. HBO announced the renewal on Friday, Feb. 4, right in the middle of Season 2, which premiered on Jan. 9 and will end on Feb. 27. Since most networks wait until a season ends to pick up another season of a series, this relatively early renewal confirms just how popular the trippy teen drama is. As fans wait for Euphoria Season 3, here’s what to expect in terms of a potential release date and cast shake-ups.

The upcoming third season will likely continue to follow the melodramatic misadventures of the East Highland high schoolers, including Rue, Jules, Maddy, Cassie, Nate, Lexi, Fez, and Kat. Interestingly enough, HBO’s renewal arrive just a few days after a troubling Season 2 episode aired, which caused many fans to speculate about Rue’s fate. Although Euphoria has an ensemble cast, Rue is central to the series, so it would be pretty hard to imagine a new season that doesn’t include her. The Season 3 pick-up should give fans a good amount of hope that Rue will make it out of Season 2 alive, despite all her terrible decisions.

While HBO has yet to reveal any major details about Season 3, we can make some pretty solid guesses about what’s in store.

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date Prediction

It’s no secret that Euphoria fans have had to practice a lot of patience in the past, but hopefully the break between Season 2 and Season 3 won’t be as massive as the show’s two-year hiatus after Season 1 aired. Due to lockdown throughout 2020, Euphoria Season 2 was drastically delayed, until it finally hit the air a full two and a half years after the first season premiered. Luckily, the wait for Season 3 will probably be much shorter than that, especially given the early renewal. Fans should expect the third season to follow a more predictable production schedule, with Season 3 likely premiering either at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast Prediction

Obviously, the show’s main cast will most likely all be back for Season 3. Euphoria hasn’t revealed if new characters will be added to shake things up in the new season, like how Dominic Fike’s Elliot stirred up some romantic drama in Season 2, but more details will come out as the production gets further along.

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer Prediction

Don’t expect any footage from Season 3 to appear any time soon. Hopefully, fans will get a first glimpse at the upcoming season later in 2022.