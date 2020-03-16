Hold onto your glitter eyeshadow, fans, because filming for Euphoria Season 2 is reportedly delayed. When HBO announced the hit show would be renewed last summer, viewers were thrilled. But now, the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused WarnerMedia Group (which owns HBO) to halt or postpone production for all series that are currently filming or were about to start.

According to a report from Deadline, WarnerMedia Group released the following statement about its overall production plans on Friday, March 13:

In response to the global emergency related to COVID-19, we are working closely with our creative teams to assess the status of each of our series in accordance with the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local health and government officials. We will suspend production on some of our series currently filming and will delay those scheduled to start imminently. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is our number one priority.

This announcement comes right after a photo from the Euphoria Season 2 table read was posted on the show's Instagram and Twitter accounts, means fans' hopes of seeing new episodes soon were brought up, only for them to come crashing down.

The behind-the-scenes photo especially stirred up emotions because of the actors it features. In the pic, Zendaya, who plays Rue, and Angus Cloud, who plays Fezco, have smiles on their faces as they presumably read through their lines. Some fans could take this to mean that not only that Rue has bounced back from her very dark ending of Season 1, but Fez has survived his run-in with Mouse as well. Viewers are also hoping this means a reconciliation between the two characters is in the works as well.

Speculations aside, fans were just pumped to see Season 2 was in the works.

It would be easy for audiences to get upset about this delay in production, which could in all likelihood push back the season's premiere day, safety is key for all cast, crew, and the people they interact with. Euphoria is just one of many shows taking a pause to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

No release date is officially set for Season 2, but check back for updates related to the cast and filming as it's announced.