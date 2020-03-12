'Riverdale' Shut Down Production Due To Coronavirus, So Season 4 Is On Pause

As the coronavirus continues to spread, many events are being postponed or delayed due to increasing health warnings. On March 11, the pandemic prompted a beloved series to put itself on pause, at least for now: Riverdale has shut down production amid coronavirus concerns, after someone working on the show reportedly came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Representatives from Warner Bros. (Riverdale's production studio) released a statement, explaining the shutdown is a precautionary measure to protect the health and safety of the actors, crew, and staff. The official statement reads:

The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation. We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority. We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. Out of an abundance of caution, production on Riverdale is currently suspended.

Riverdale was reportedly in the midst of filming Episode 20 (out of 22 in the season) when the shutdown occurred, and no official word has been released as to when filming could begin again.

Episode 16 of Riverdale Season 4 aired on March 11, and fans should be able to watch Episodes 17, 18, and 19 as regularly scheduled, since they were filmed before production shut down. Since it is not certain how long Riverdale will be put on pause, fans will have to keep a look out for more information on Season 4 as it comes available.

The Riverdale shutdown news arrived on the same day the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The show joins many others that have taken precautionary measures regarding the virus. For example, Survivor recently announced it would delay production for a few months due to the outbreak. Similarly, many morning and late-night shows have stopped having live studio audiences to decrease the amount of people coming in and out of their filming stage. Fans can expect the entertainment industry to continue to shift as more updates on the virus are announced.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.