Here's Why No One Is Shocked About Barbie Ferreira Leaving Euphoria

Well, folks, it happened. One of Euphoria High School’s best and brightest isn’t returning to its hallowed halls. On Aug. 24, Barbie Ferreira announced on Instagram that she’s leaving Euphoria.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” Ferreira wrote on her IG story. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez.”

Despite Kat being a fan-favorite character, for many viewers, Ferreira’s exit feels like the natural next step following the drama surrounding the actor in Season 2. Unlike the first season, Kat’s Season 2 arc was nearly nonexistent (reportedly due to Ferreira and series creator Sam Levinson butting heads over Kat’s storyline). When Kat did have scenes, they largely didn’t sit right with many fans. It’s currently unclear whether Ferreira quit the show or was let go, but either way, the general consensus following Ferreira’s announced departure isn’t one of surprise. Sadness? Sure. Frustration? Oh yeah. But a bombshell this is not.

Still, fans are in mourning for what could have been. Kat’s Season 1 storyline on Euphoria was both emotional and empowering, breaking tired tropes as a plus-size teen who embraces her sexuality. While Season 2 diminished the character, some held out hope that things would turn around for Kat in the future. But since that’s now off the table, a lot of the angst is directed straight at Levinson for not doing right by Kat.

With Kat no longer on the show, fans are worried about how Season 3 will shake out. How will her absence be explained? Are any of the characters on this show truly safe?

But above all, viewers are taking the time to honor Kat, and thank Ferreira for portraying such a powerful character, even for a short time.

Euphoria Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is expected in 2024.