HBO’s hit teen drama Euphoria has some of the wildest moments on TV, which have led tons of fans to wonder, “What kind of high school is actually like this?” Season 2’s developments have prompted a new meme trend that sees people imagining they’re students at East Highland High School, specifically poking fun at the over-the-top outfits and makeup on the series, and the fact that there is seemingly no dress code whatsoever at this fictional high school. The “Euphoria High School” memes have taken over TikTok and other social media platforms, and the trend is so huge even celebs are jumping on the bandwagon. Megan Fox’s Euphoria High School meme photo is perhaps the most notable because it’s giving total Jennifer’s Body vibes, and people love it.

On Jan. 27, Fox posted her own Euphoria High School meme with pics of her dressed up as the “AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High.” Her outfit included a gray shirt with a chest cutout and matching gray trousers. In addition, the look included a waist-cinching asymmetrical belt, a tiny blue purse, and light purple heels. Her meme outfit was further intensified by her choice of golden-orange eyeshadow and matching nails.

The fashion-forward shots are proof that Fox fully understands the Euphoria High meme that has been blowing up on Twitter and TikTok all throughout January.

Of course, the pics also captured Fox’s emerald-and-diamond engagement ring, which was custom designed. In a Jan. 17 interview with Vogue, Fox’s fiancé, MGK, told the publication that the engagement ring “can come apart to make two rings,” but “when it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet.” In typical MGK-and-Fox romance style, the bands have thorns, “so if she tries to take it off, it hurts.”

ICYMI, MGK proposed to Fox on Jan. 11 while the two were on vacation in Puerto Rico. On Jan. 12, Fox shared the ~ultra~ curated proposal video on her Instagram. In her caption, she described the significance of the banyan tree, under which MGK proposed to her. “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love,” she wrote at the time. “Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox concluded.

Seeing Fox dressed up as if she’s at East Highland High School will quickly bring her 2009 horror-comedy flick, Jennifer’s Body, to mind for fans. In the movie, she was a demon-possessed high school student, but it’s easy to see how she could appear on Euphoria as a teacher.

Stans will just have to wait to see if Fox’s manifestation of a Euphoria role pays off.