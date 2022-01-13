Get out your celebratory blood vials, everyone! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged. On Jan. 11, MGK proposed to Megan during a vacation in Puerto Rico. The musician popped the question under a banyan tree that already held significance in their relationship — apparently, back in July 2020, they sat below the same tree and “ask[ed] for magic.” (Would you expect anything less from them?) Their romantic wish came true, and Megan and MGK’s proposal body language is exactly what you’d expect from the couple: dramatic (if curated) and full of excitement.

Patti Wood, body language expert and author of SNAP: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, explains to Elite Daily that the proposal looks “staged.” Filmed from multiple angles, the engagement video looks like a movie clip of some sort of ritual sacrifice. “They’re at an apex, as if it was a sanctuary. Their intention here is to show that it was a holy act,” Wood guesses.

And that intention continues to seep through the rest of the video. “There’s a silence to it,” Wood also notes. Despite the fact that we can clearly see MGK and Megan talking to one another in the clip, all you can hear is the sounds of nature and birds chirping. Wood says, “They want to elevate it and make it more sacred. It’s definitely curated and produced.”

Of course, there’s no harm in taking some artistic license when it comes to sharing on social media. And even with the editing, some aspects of MGK and Megan’s relationship still shine through thanks to their body language.

Megan Is Nervous While MGK Is Zen

Instagram/@meganfox

After MGK kneels, Megan immediately covers her mouth with her hands — it’s an obvious sign of surprise, but it looks exaggerated in the moment, per Wood. “It seems a little over-acted,” she says. Within the next few seconds, however, you see a more genuine side of their relationship.

In the video, Megan sways slightly back and forth with looking at her beau. “It’s a spontaneous, sincere, rocking motion. She’s truly nervous and excited,” says Wood. The back-and-forth rocking reminds her of a child seeing a birthday gift, eagerly waiting to get their hands on it.

Megan’s anticipation is clear, but MGK has a much more zen vibe going on. “He seems fairly calm,” Wood adds. To be fair, he had more time to adjust to the idea of engagement — custom engagement rings take some time, after all!

They’re Feeling Overwhelmed

Instagram/@meganfox

When Megan processes what’s happening, she quickly joins MGK on the ground, kneeling with him. “It’s unusual,” per Wood. Usually, people either stay standing or bend over to reach their partner during the proposal.

They aren’t just literally on the same level, either. Her joining him on the ground hints at a strong connection between the two of them (surprising literally no one). “Coming down to his level shows a desire to be closer to him and equanimity in feelings,” Wood says.

That’s not all. Wood also notices how Megan “presses down on the top of her head” as MGK speaks to her as if she’s trying to physically “keep herself together” — or stop the excitement from literally bursting out. At the same moment, MGK nods at her. “[The nod indicates that] he feels the same about this,” Wood says. AKA, they’re both feeling a little overwhelmed by how excited they are.

Their Kiss Looks Practiced

Instagram/@meganfox

“It’s what I call a ‘look pretty’ kiss,” Wood says of Megan and MGK’s post-proposal smooch. There isn’t a lot of heat or discernible passion. And although the whole scene has sensual overtones, per Wood, the kiss is slightly lackluster. (Believe me, I’m as shocked as you are.)

“They’re not pressing toward each other,” Wood adds, pointing to the way the couple keeps space between them even when they are kissing. “There’s no energy or pulling each other closer, which usually indicates passion.” (A little refresher: This is the same couple that has “the kind of sex that would make Lucifer clutch his rosary,” according to Megan herself.)

Here’s hoping we get to see the professional photos — or drone footage — from this proposal soon! Three camera angles are just not enough!