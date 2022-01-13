The Meaning Of Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring From MGK Is So Sweet

ICYMI: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are officially engaged! The rapper — whose real name is Colson Baker — proposed to Fox on Jan. 11, 2021 beneath a banyan tree, the same spot where the pair “asked for magic” and “fell in love” at the start of their relationship in July of 2020. Both Baker and Fox shared the happy news on their respective Instagrams on Jan. 12, accompanied by videos of the proposal and of Fox’s sparkling ring. And let me tell you: The meaning of Megan Fox’s engagement ring is seriously so sweet (and so very them).

Per Baker’s Instagram, he designed the ring himself with help from iconic British jeweler Stephen Webster. It includes not one, but two massive pear-cut stones — a diamond and an emerald — set on two twisting white gold bands. “[I] know tradition is one ring,” Baker wrote. “[But I] designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) [sic] set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.”

It feels perfectly apt coming from Baker, who Fox has described as her “twin flame” in the past.

"Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” Fox told Lala Kent and Randall Emmett on their podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall, last July. “So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

The ring is worth an estimated $300,000 to $400,000, Kathryn Money — senior vice president of merchandising and retail at Brilliant Earth — shared with Insider.

"He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself,” Webster — the jeweler behind the ring — told Vogue on Wednesday, just after Baker and Fox announced their engagement. “He fed me lots of material in an almost lyrical form. I used this to create the two rings which become one. I used magnets embedded in the gold to attract the two rings together when worn as one. Possibly the most romantic story I have had to work with.”

BRB, swooning.

Webster shared additional details on his brand’s Instagram the next day, explaining that, “The design features two interlocking Thorn bands, each side holding one of the two perfectly shaped pear-shape gems. Created in 18ct white Gold, pavé set with colourless natural Diamonds. The Diamond is a D colour antique cut and the Emerald an extraordinary completely untreated Colombian gem.”

A gem, indeed.