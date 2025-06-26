Selena Gomez Says Hannah Montana Is The Best Disney Character

Confirmed: Selena Gomez is a Hannah Montana stan. During a June 25 interview with Complex, Selena Gomez and Karol G shared their picks for GOAT (aka greatest of all time) Disney characters — making their own Mt. Rushmore of Disney icons. While Karol G went the classic route, selecting Mulan and Ariel, Gomez chose Hannah Montana as the best Disney character.

Hannah Montana ran on Disney channel between 2006 and 2010, and Gomez actually made a few guest appearances on the show, playing the role of Hannah’s pop star rival Mikayla Marie in three different episodes. (Around the same time, Gomez’s show, Wizards of Waverly Place, was airing.)

In 2009, Miley Cyrus and Gomez also had three crossover episodes in a Disney Channel special, Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana. But Cyrus and Gomez refused to shoot together at the time, according to Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star Jennifer Stone.

K Mazur/TCA 2008/WireImage/Getty Images

“They intermittently got along. I mean, come on. It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas],” Stone shared during a July 29, 2024 episode of the Wizards of Waverly Pod. “I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense.”

At the time, Stone added that the drama had passed. “They're fine now. They're all good now. But yeah, it was high school just B.S.”

Based on Gomez’s recent interview, naming Hannah Montana as the GOAT of Disney, it seems they have definitely moved past any tension. Plus, back in 2016, Gomez set the record straight on their love triangle. “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives,” she told W Magazine at the time.