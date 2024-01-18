Everything is not as it seems, Wizards of Waverly Place fans. Sure, the magical series may have ended in 2013, but it’s casting a resurrection spell over a decade later. A new sequel series will bring the Russo family back, and yes, that includes Selena Gomez reprising her role as the undisputed queen of sarcasm, Alex Russo.

The revival was first announced on Jan. 18, with Deadline reporting that Disney had ordered a pilot. The fate of the series is a bit uncertain at this early point, since the network can still choose to pass on the pilot and prevent the show from airing — let’s not forget the whole Lizzie McGuire reboot debacle. But there’s still a lot of reasons for fans to hold out hope that the Russos will perform their magic once again.

For one thing, the original show’s two central cast members are returning. Gomez will guest star in the pilot episode as Alex, and David Henrie is slated to star in the series as a regular, reprising his role of Alex’s studious older brother Justin.

The revival is also being executive produced by the team behind Raven’s Home, the popular That’s So Raven sequel series that’s aired six full seasons on Disney Channel. Clearly, they have the recipe for success when it comes to bringing back beloved Disney classics.

As you wait for the Wizards return, here’s all the details we know about the upcoming show.

The Plot Centers On An Adult Justin

Disney Channel

The star of the revival series is Justin Russo, who has given up his magical abilities to instead lead a normal life with his wife and two sons. However, Justin must re-embrace the world of magic when a young wizard approaches him in need of a mentor.

A New Generation Of Wizards Is Coming

So far, Gomez and Henrie are the only original cast members confirmed to return, with Gomez only appearing as a guest star in the first episode. The rest of the main cast will be a whole new generation.

Janice LeAnn Brown will star as Billie, a promising young wizard whom Justin agrees to train in the magical arts. Mimi Gianopulos will play Justin’s wife, and Alkaio Thiele will play the couple’s oldest son.

It Could Premiere This Year

Since the revival was announced so early in 2024, there’s a chance it could get filmed and start airing before the year is over.