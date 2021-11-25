Alert Your Cheetah Sisters, Because Adrienne Bailon Will Be On Raven's Home

Adrienne Bailon is throwing it back to 2003! If you’ve ever dreamed of seeing Chanel and Galleria together again, you’re going to get your wish. According to TVLine, the two celebs are about to appear together on the same TV show, and it’s everything. Although there isn’t another Cheetah Girls flick in the works, Adrienne Bailon will have a Cheetah Girls reunion on the Disney Channel show Raven’s Home, and you’ll want to watch it ASAP.

You may remember that in addition to starring in the Disney Channel’s Cheetah Girls movies, Bailon also played the high school bully, Alana, in the Raven-Symoné-led That’s So Raven series. Well, per the exclusive report from TVLine, Bailon is reprising her role as Alana in Raven’s Home, the That’s So Raven sequel series in which Raven reprising her role as Raven Baxter, psychic extraordinaire and divorced mother of two. Bailon will make her appearance in Season 5 of the series, in which Alana becomes the principal of the high school Raven’s children attend. One can expect the drama to ensue since Raven and Alana have such a heated history.

Bailon, who weighed in on her role reprisal, told the publication, “I’ve always been hopeful about [playing Alana again], so to be able to make it happen was a dream come true.” The actor continued, “I always love working with [Raven-Symoné]. We did the first Cheetah Girls movie when I was 19, and now I’m 38, so we’ve stayed friends for almost 20 years.”

The star admitted that the age difference for their reunion was a weird experience for her. “We laugh at the fact that we were playing the high school students… and now we’re playing the parents. It’s so bizarre!”

Disney

The actor added that she has a deep connection to the Disney Channel studio lot, where she’ll be filming Season 5 of the show. “Not only was That’s So Raven filmed on that lot, but I also did The Suite Life of Zack and Cody on that lot. I remember all of our Cheetah Girls photoshoots and promo shoots. Even just being in the dressing room was insane.”

Bailon is impressed with how far her character Alana has come and finds the evolution genius. “How genius of the writers of this show to create that dynamic where the school bully becomes the principal. It’s funny and ironic, and I’m loving being the authority figure.”

As far as Bailon’s relationship with Raven, the actor admits that the playful arch-enemy dynamic between the characters has always been part of the fun. “We were able to have fun when Alana was the bully because we were comfortable enough to do all that physical comedy,” she says. “There are things we created and did that we were able to do because we were really friends.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether their reunion means there will be a Cheetah Girls reunion for real, it seems like it’s up in the air. “That would be so fun, and I always say ‘never say never.’ I’m so excited about this new generation experiencing the Cheetah Girls on TikTok and Disney+.”

Aware of the age difference she has compared to the 2003 film, Bailon added, “I’d always be down. Maybe Bubbles and Chuchie are grown with kids of their own, and they start the next generation of Cheetah Girls.”

Well here’s to hoping Bailon and Raven will reprise their Cheetah Girls roles one day soon. In the meantime, you can enjoy the Cheetah Girls-style reunion when Season 5 of Raven’s Home debuts in fall 2022.