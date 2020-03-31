"Cheetah girls, cheetah sisters" was once the motto for Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon, Kiely Williams, and Sabrina Bryan, but these days, they're a broken family. Williams took to Instagram Live on March 29, and threw some serious shade at one of her ex-bandmates. As a day one fan of the Cheetah Girls, let me tell you, Kiely Williams' rant about Adrienne Bailon will leave you shook.

Williams and Bailon's lives were bound together in several different ways through the years. Not only were they Cheetah Girls members, but they were both part of the girl group 3LW. However, their time in both groups didn't exactly end on a high note.

In addressing their past drama on IG, Williams left no stone unturned. For starters, one fan asked if she would ever appear on Bailon's TV show The Real, which sounded unlikely. For one, she doesn't have anything to promote. But, even if she did, she doesn't think Bailon would appreciate her presence.

“I'm going to be honest with you... I don’t think Adrienne wants to have live TV with me,” Kiely said. “She’s going to say, ‘Yes, Kiely, I did pretend to be your best friend, and now I’m not.’ It’s like…you were either lying then or you’re lying now. You either were my best friend and now you’re not claiming me, or you were pretending to be my best friend and now you’re telling the truth. So that’s why I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

You can watch her address the drama below.

TrueExclusives on YouTube

Kiely also took the time to reflect on her feud with fellow former 3LW bandmate, Naturi Naughton. Fans were already well aware of the bad blood between the two ladies, with Naughton claiming Williams threw a plate of Kentucky Fried Chicken in her face before she ultimately left the group. It looks like the bad blood there hasn't changed in the slightest either.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

“I don’t feel like I have anything to make amends for, especially when it comes to Adrienne,” she said. “As far as Naturi goes, if there was ever a reason to apologize, all of that has kind of been overshadowed by the literal lies and really ugly stuff that she said about my mom and my sister. So, no. Not interested in that. I’m sorry.”

If there's any takeaway from Williams' 11-minute video, it's that the Cheetah Girls are a long way from making amends with one another. That being said, at least their drama is all laid out on the table.