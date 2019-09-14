There are just so many reboots going on for classic shows like Lizzie McGuire and Gossip Girl. I have absolutely no problem with it, since I still get nostalgic from time to time about the shows I grew up watching on television. You'll want to brace yourself for the most recent nostalgic fave to spark reboot rumors, because according to David Henrie, a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot may happen!

Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie was featured in an interview on ET Live talking about a possible revival of the popular show, which ran from 2007 to 2012. The ET host asked Henrie, "Right now we're living in an age of reboots. They're rebooting Lizzie McGuire for Disney+. Have there been any talks of rebooting Wizards of Waverly Place." Henrie responded, "Selena [Gomez] and I have a reboot. We sit and talk about it all the time. It's not formal. But Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing."

Henrie went on to detail this potential reboot, which would pick up following the finale's wizard tournament, in which Gomez's character, Alex Russo, beat out her brothers to become a full wizard: "What made the Russos special is that we were a family. So the show ended, someone won the competition. We want to start the show a few years later in the worst place ever so throughout the series you give them a nice arc of reuniting." I'm sure fans of the show are just dying to be a fly on the wall in the room where the Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars get together to discuss the reboot. It definitely sounds like Henrie and Gomez have conjured up some enchanting ideas for a reunion season.

Gomez has also discussed the possibility of a reboot in the past in an interview on the Zach Sang Show. When asked about a revival, Gomez shared, "I didn't think it was going to be that big of a deal when me and David were talking about it — my older brother on the show. But I understand. I'm so proud of that. It was so fun, and it was so funny. We were just having dinner and talking about it hypothetically, where we would be. But we're all older, David's married now. So we're in such different places in our lives."

Even if a revival isn't formally on the table for now, it's still exciting to hear that Henrie and Gomez stay in touch, especially given their busy schedules. Henrie has been keeping busy as both a husband and recent father. Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill, welcomed their first child, daughter Pia in March 2019. On the other hand, Gomez has been focusing on her singing career, spending time at the music studio and preparing to release new music.

Since the star-studded cast is still in the brainstorming stage of a reboot, you'll have to just wait and see what happens. If Wizards of Waverly Place really does come back to television, there's no doubt that the reunion would be absolutely magical.