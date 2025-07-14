The First Photo Of The New Harry Potter Is Here

Hogwarts is ready to open up to a new generation of witches and wizards. A television adaptation of J. K. Rowling’s fantasy saga is coming to HBO, with a whole new cast reimagining the beloved magical characters. As you prepare to run back into Platform 9¾, here are all the details about when the new Harry Potter series will arrive, and who is going to be taking on the iconic roles.

HBO announced the new Harry Potter show back in 2021. In the years since, the team behind the project set out on an expansive search to cast the three new stars, all while the adaptation has faced controversy due to Rowling’s involvment as an executive producer. Finally, in the summer of 2025, HBO confirmed that production had begun on the massive new TV show. Although, it’s still going to be quite a long wait until fans actually get to tune into the premiere.

While you wait for your next visit to Hogwarts, here are all the magical updates about the upcoming series, including the new star who will be this generation’s Harry Potter.

The Cast Is A Mix Of Unknowns & Superstars

As with the 2000s Harry Potter movies, the series opted to cast previously unknown child actors in the lead roles. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. When production on the series began on July 14, 2025, HBO shared a first look at McLaughlin in his Hogwarts uniform.

Aidan Monaghan/HBO

The adult cast is full of more established A-listers, like John Lithgow, who is playing Albus Dumbledore, and I May Destroy You breakout Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape. Janet McTeer is also on Hogwarts’ faculty as Minerva McGonagall, with Nick Frost rounding out the main cast as groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

The Premiere Is A While Away

Though production is underway, Hogwarts won’t be ready for fans for a while. The new series is slated to premiere on HBO and stream on HBO Max in early 2027.