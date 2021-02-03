Michaela Coel's HBO drama I May Destroy You may have been one of the most critically beloved TV shows of 2020, but that apparently wasn't enough for the Golden Globes. When the annual awards show released its list of nominees for the 2021 ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 3, the hit series was mysteriously completely absent. I May Destroy You's 2021 Golden Globes snub did not set well with fans, who took to Twitter to express their anger and disappointment.

In the summer of 2020, it seemed like all eyes were on Coel's new series about an outgoing young writer who struggles to piece together a what happened on the night she was sexually assaulted. The darkly intimate series earned universal acclaim from critics, sitting at the top of nearly every year-end list ranking the top shows of 2020. All the love that both Coel and I May Destroy You got throughout 2020 was the reason why the show's complete snub by the Golden Globes was so surprising.

I May Destroy You didn't receive any nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes. The show, which was eligible to be nominated in the Miniseries or Television Film categories, was shut out by Normal People, The Queen's Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing, Unorthodox, and Mrs. America. Given its acclaim, I May Destroy You and Coel's performance were considered to be locks for nominations, but that turned out not to be the case. Upset fans took to Twitter shortly after the nominations were revealed to vent about the snub.

The snub is even more upsetting for I May Destroy You fans considering the miniseries is highly unlikely to make a second season, meaning this was its only chance to get a Golden Globe. Although Coel hasn't explicitly ruled out a follow-up season, she and her co-stars have heavily hinted that fans shouldn't expect a Season 2, especially given the sense of finality at the end of the show's initial run.

Hopefully, the Emmys will show I May Destroy You the love that the Golden Globes didn't this year. To find out what other shows take home prizes, tune into the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 28 on NBC.