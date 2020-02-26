Wizards Of Waverly Place fostered a magical friendship between Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone. The show ran for a little more than four years, and aired the last episode in 2012. It's been eight long years since their characters Alex Russo and Harper Finkle's friendship was on your TV. The former co-stars have gone on to star in different movies (and Gomez obvs became a pop star), but the on-screen friendship between their characters (and their crazy funky hat song) will always live on in fans' hearts. That's why fans might wonder if Selena Gomez and Jennifer Stone are still friends. Here's what the gals have been up to.

In April 2017, Gomez and Stone's co-star David Henrie got married and invited his Wizards castmates to share his special day. Gomez posted a few pictures of her with Stone and the rest of the cast on Instagram.

But if you thought Henrie's wedding was the only time they'd hear of the ladies of Wizards hanging out together, they were mistaken. Stone said she and Gomez kept in contact in an October 2017 interview with J-14.

“We’ve definitely kept in touch,” Stone shared. “I love the fact that she is still that down-home Texas girl. You know what I mean? Even with all of the publicity and all of the stuff going on in her life, whether it’s the good or the challenging, she’s always just that girl that grew up in Texas. I’m from Texas, too, so I can always get down with a good Texas girl.”

That's probably why they looked so chummy at Henrie's wedding earlier that year.

In September 2017, Stone dedicated an Instagram post to Gomez, sharing how proud she was of her former co-star's willingness to talk about her lupus diagnoses and kidney transplant.

"Sweet pea, you are one brave lady!" Stone wrote. "Proud of you for sharing your story with so many who may be undergoing the same struggle. My prayers and love are with you always."

In a November 2017 interview with International Business Times, Stone said Gomez actually inspired her talk about her own struggle with diabetes.

"It always inspires me the way people are transparent about the challenges and the things they face in their life," she said about Gomez. "I feel with social media, and the digital age we live in, I feel like everyone is used to sharing their highlight reel rather than the difficult things we go through."

Gomez and Stone haven't been pictured together since Henrie's wedding in April 2017, but both women have been super busy.

Gomez just dropped a new album Rare in January, and launched a beauty line of the same name on Feb. 4. Meanwhile, Stone just starred in the indie film The In-Between.

Gomez and Stone don't follow each other on social media, but considering Stone's previous comments about her former co-star, there is a good chance the girls are on good terms, and that's all Wizards fans could hope for.