Let’s be real, Disney Channel was at its peak when it aired those memorable crossover episodes. And Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana — a three-part series that mashed up the storylines of Wizards of Waverly Place, Suite Life On Deck, and Hannah Montana – was no exception. However, according to Jennifer Stone (who played Harper Finkle on Wizards), there was some behind-the-scenes drama between Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez.

According to Stone, tensions were so high between the two stars that they refused to film together for the 2009 special. During a July 29 episode of the Wizards of Waverly Pod, David DeLuise (who played Jerry Russo on Wizards) discussed the Disney special and touched on the fact that Cyrus and Gomez didn’t have any scenes together.

He then turned it over to Stone, “Did they not get along during that shoot or something?” In response, Stone shared some tea: “They intermittently got along. I mean, come on. It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick [Jonas].” (Reminder: Stone revealed this info only three days after Jonas compared the Disney Channel Games to “Love Island on crack.”)

Stone continued, “I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense.” According to her, the drama didn’t last. “They're fine now. They're all good now. But yeah, it was high school just B.S.”

Both Cyrus and Gomez were connected to Jonas in the early 2000s. Cyrus dated him for about two years before they split up in 2007. “We were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7,” she told Seventeen in 2008, per People.

Jonas and Gomez dated in 2008, and she was even in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Burnin’ Up.”

But were they ever really fighting over the same guy? In 2016, Gomez discussed the love triangle during a W Magazine interview. “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff–Lindsay Lohan thing: ‘Oh, my God, we like the same boy!’ We are now completely settled in our own lives.”