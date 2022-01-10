Here's What Euphoria Fans Need To Know About Rue's New Favorite Person

Except for a pair of standalone specials, Euphoria has been off the air for nearly two-and-a-half years since Season 1, due to the 2020 Hollywood shutdown. But it feels like barely any time has passed when Season 2 comes screeching up to the curb with a return episode that’s a party away from ending it all. The but the hour’s most significant dramatic moment involves a brand new arrival, Elliot, saving Rue’s life. So who plays Elliot on Euphoria Season 2? Like Zendaya, Dominic Fike is a multi-hyphenate artist.

Warning: Spoilers for Euphoria’s Season 2 premiere follow. Despite Rue’s visit with her sponsor and Jules’ therapy session in the standalone specials, Season 2 opens with the two getting back together. Going back to the dysfunctional relationship you know rather than risk moving on is a very high school-like choice. But things might not stay that way, as the future tends to come crashing in at inconvenient moments. This time, the trigger was yet another overdose by Rue, sending her into cardiac arrest. (Her motto might as well be ABO: Always Be ODing.)

Her timing was perfect to be saved not by Fez or Jules or Lexi, but a brand new face: Elliot, who swoops in and saves her life from the near-fatal combo of Faye’s dust and his own. In terms of getting the hero’s edit, Elliot’s arrival turned him into Rue’s brand new favorite person and threw a wrench into those plans to get back with Jules. But Jules also seems very into the new man in Rue’s life because teenage feelings are complicated.

But the actor behind Elliot is also an intriguing casting decision. Fike is an American singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who first rose to popularity on SoundCloud. His debut album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, was released in the summer of 2020.

Having a second talented musician in a leading role for Euphoria may signal that the series plans to lean further into the musical dreamy-like scenes that dotted the show’s first season. Many of those drug-fueled hallucinations took advantage of Zendaya’s former career as a Disney pop princess, using the lead actor’s vocals as part of the song and dance numbers. Even in an odd love triangle situation with Jules, pairing Zendaya with Fike could signal the show plans to go harder down that route. Fans will keep an eye out for the Season 2 soundtrack to see the results.

Euphoria Season 2 continues with new episodes weekly every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET and streaming on HBO Max.